The Outer Solar System May Have Provided Earth's 'Core Carbon'
A research team that includes Yale cosmochemist Damanveer Grewal makes the first observational estimate of the isotopic composition of carbon in Earth’s core.
Artist's illustration of a Kuiper Belt object in the outer Solar System, the kind of distant body the study proposes searching for artificial light. Credit: NASA/ESA/G. Bacon Planet Earth is structured like an onion, with overlapping layers revealing details about the planet's formation and evolution.
Like all the rocky planets of the Solar System, it is differentiated between a crust and upper mantle composed of silicate minerals and an iron-nickel core. This process of differentiation occured during the planet's early history, when heavier elements sank to the interior, leaving rocky material on top.
Meanwhile, one of the most crucial building blocks of life is distributed throughout Earth's layers. The vast majority of it resides in Earth's core, an estimated 0.09% to 2.0% by weight, or two-thirds of the planet's overall carbon budget. Until now, scientists believed Earth's carbon originated in the inner Solar System, much like its silica and metal budget, and was part of our planet's early formation.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at universetoday
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News