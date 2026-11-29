A research team that includes Yale cosmochemist Damanveer Grewal makes the first observational estimate of the isotopic composition of carbon in Earth’s core.

Artist's illustration of a Kuiper Belt object in the outer Solar System, the kind of distant body the study proposes searching for artificial light. Credit: NASA/ESA/G. Bacon Planet Earth is structured like an onion, with overlapping layers revealing details about the planet's formation and evolution.

Like all the rocky planets of the Solar System, it is differentiated between a crust and upper mantle composed of silicate minerals and an iron-nickel core. This process of differentiation occured during the planet's early history, when heavier elements sank to the interior, leaving rocky material on top.

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Meanwhile, one of the most crucial building blocks of life is distributed throughout Earth's layers. The vast majority of it resides in Earth's core, an estimated 0.09% to 2.0% by weight, or two-thirds of the planet's overall carbon budget. Until now, scientists believed Earth's carbon originated in the inner Solar System, much like its silica and metal budget, and was part of our planet's early formation.