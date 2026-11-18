The FAA ground stop, Microsoft outage, and Chase bank outage stem from fragile systems, not sabotage, officials say. Here's what the cluster of outages really reveals.

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The incident caps off a week of widespread disruptions affecting airlines, financial institutions and government systems nationwide. The recent string of outages is a statistical cluster that exposes real fragility, not coordinated sabotage—but it should still wake us up. Over the past week, Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, went dark worldwide after a latent defect from a July network update surfaced under heavy load.

Next, the FAA ordered a rare nationwide ground stop after routers at sites in Arkansas and Texas overwhelmed aging air traffic control systems. Then Chase and other banks saw transaction slowdowns from a software bug. United delayed departures because of an internal system failure. And finally, reports emerged of disruptions to the NSA’s classified internal network.

Officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have stated they are highly confident these were unrelated technical issues, not a cyberattack. But we humans are wired to seek patterns. Events this close together feel ominous. In this case, the evidence points to a predictable downside of efficiency: concentrated cloud computing dependencies and incompletely tested updates that create single points of failure across email, aviation, finance, and more.

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That does not mean the threat is imaginary. If China or Russia decided to inflict serious damage, we would not experience scattered inconveniences. Electricity would fail, water systems would stop, banking and payments would freeze, and cell networks would go dark—all at once, like a sudden thunderclap.

Such an attack would almost certainly accompany or immediately precede kinetic action, most obviously aTIMELINE: AMERICA HITS A TECH WALL AS OUTAGES CRIPPLE EMAIL, GROUND FLIGHTS AND DISRUPT MAJOR BANKS Further, hostile nations do probe, looking for vulnerabilities. They may even conduct small-scale attacks to test response times. And, of course, there are gray-zone operations that offer significant asymmetric advantages and plausible deniability while imposing costs without crossing into open war.

The recent attacks onChina has already laid the groundwork. Volt Typhoon, assessed as linked to the People’s Liberation Army, has pre-positioned access inside U.S. critical infrastructure—energy, water, transportation, and communications—with the goal of enabling disruption or destruction in a crisis. Salt Typhoon, tied to China’s Ministry of State Security, has focused on intelligence collection, penetrating telecommunications networks to intercept communications and metadata at scale. One prepares to break things; the other listens in on us.

An example of the former was discovered during the first Trump administration when a kill switch was found in a high-voltage transformer imported from China. Closer to home, the Mexican government under MORENA and President Claudia Sheinbaum increasingly frames relations with the United States in terms of a righteous struggle against"Norte Americanos.

" U.S. efforts to arrest high-ranking narcotraffickers on Mexican soil or destroy drug production facilities are treated as grave threats to sovereignty that require an answer. Mexico’s military has acquired roughly 2,400 short-range intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, andwhile building domestic manufacturing capacity, according to Ammon Blair, senior fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Officials have signaled interest in longer-range systems as a deterrent, putting U.S. infrastructure such as the electric grid and refineries at risk—precisely the lesson of drone warfare in Ukraine. The Department of War is finally starting to learn to use our counter-drone technology along our 1,954-mile border with Mexico. State governments are taking stock of their vulnerabilities in the event of a conflict across the Pacific. And industry is stepping up to the challenge of reshoring critical manufacturing capacity.

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One such vital component are the high-voltage transformers that make our electric grid possible. Essential to move electricity from powerplants to homes, factories, and data centers, these massive transformers are mostly imported with lead times of two to four years. Roughly 70% of America’s existing units are more than 25 years old. Demand is exploding from data centers, electric vehicles, and industrial growth.

Startups such as Resolute Grid in Austin, Texas are responding with domestic production. Many of its engineers are Tesla and SpaceX veterans who could have retired after those companies’ successes; now they are applying the same urgency to building large transformers that can be delivered in months rather than years. The firm’s CEO, Marcus Owenby noted,"Resilience isn't just keeping the lights on. It’s how fast you can replace what breaks.

" Because without power, water, fuel, communications, and finance all fail. Domestic manufacturing, strategic stockpiles, faster permitting, and a clear preference for American production over adversarial supply chains are practical steps, not abstractions. The recent outages are not the opening shots of war. They are a reminder that complex, efficient systems fail and that determined adversaries have both the intent and the access to make failures far worse.

Keep a modest amount of cash on hand; ATMs and card networks will not work if the systems behind them fail. Store water and rotate it; in a pinch, the water in a toilet tank is usable. Maintain a two-week supply of dried goods and canned food so your family does not immediately become a burden on overwhelmed local and state resources. Buy a shortwave radio and a hand-crank or solar charger.

If you can, own or share access to a generator. Resilience is built by people who treat unglamorous bottlenecks—transformers, tested software, diversified supply chains, personal preparedness—as problems worth solving. The engineers in Austin who stayed in the fight instead of walking away understand that. The rest of us should, too.

Chuck DeVore is a vice president with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, was elected to the California legislature, is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, and the author of the new book,"