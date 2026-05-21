The Orphans Got a Second Chance for 'Newsworthy' Sequels

The $Movie$ trilogy is far from over as moviegoers still dream about more chapters for beloved stories.

A sequel could push Charlie into some interesting questions: is he too good for that world? Can he keep the factory going without turning into a new Wonka?

The movie already has a tough one to accept, since it’s such a beloved movie, and people have openly talked about the idea of a sequel (especially after what happened with. Here, Edward (Johnny Depp) is an artificial being created by an inventor, but left unfinished, with scissors for hands. He lives in isolation until he’s taken in by a suburban family and thrown into a neighborhood where everyone pretends to be kind — up to a point.

And it’s impossible not to fall for him. Okay, is a sequel actually necessary? No. But did it deserve one? Yes, because the ending leaves just enough room to wonder what really happened to Edward.

Imagine that neighborhood decades later, telling the story like it’s some kind of fairy tale, and then someone (maybe Kim’s (Winona Ryder) granddaughter) trying to find him, or, taking it even further, someone attempting to recreate a new being using modern technology





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