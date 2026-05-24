The Origins of Close Encounters of the Third Kind's Title

The title of Close Encounters of the Third Kind has become iconic, but it was not always the film's intended title. Steven Spielberg had a different title in mind, one based on a 1950s sci-fi classic. The title change was also motivated by legal reasons, involving a lawyer representing Dr. J. Allen Hynek. The final title ended up being a much better fit for the film's themes and narrative.

While Close Encounters of the Third Kind has become a certified classic and one of Steven Spielberg 's most well-regarded films, you wouldn't be alone in thinking the title is a bit on the clunky side.

Spielberg himself had a different title in mind when he was first drafting the script for the film, one based on a '50s sci-fi classic entitled The Thing From Another World, often referred to simply as The Thing. The director originally wanted to call the movie Watch the Skies, based on the final line from the '50s film.

The line Watch the skies serves as the film's ominous closing warning, encapsulating the paranoia and cosmic unease that defined the era's alien invasion stories, tracing a lineage back to Orson Welles famous radio broadcast in 1938, adapting H.G. Wells War of the Worlds.

By evoking The Thing, Spielberg signaled that his own film would be in conversation with that earlier generation of science fiction an inspiration he also drew on for The legal and creative shift behind the title change The title change wasn't motivated purely by creative impulses; there was also a legal impetus involved that would ultimately become key to the identity of the entire project. According to Ray Morton's book Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Making of Steven Spielberg's Classic Film, the title change was triggered in part in reaction to a letter from a lawyer representing Dr. J. Allen Hynek.

Hynek had written a non-fiction book entitled The UFO Experience that arranged extraterrestrial encounters into different categories, including close encounters of the third kind, which referred to direct contact with alien beings. Negotiations between Columbia Pictures and Hynek's legal counsel eventually led to the studio purchasing rights to the film, and to Hynek being assigned as technical advisor on the film, ending the temporary title change.

Reverting to the original title helped to ground the film more firmly in Hynek's classification system and reinforce the scientific and conceptual framework of Spielberg's story. The final title ended up being a much better fit for the themes and narrative captured by the film. While Watch the Skies is punchy and evocative of some of the movie's influences, it suggests a fundamentally different type of story, one rooted in paranoia and suspicion.

Spielberg's film, much like his later work in E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and some of, portrays alien life not as an existential threat to humanity but rather as something profoundly mysterious and even beautiful. The final title of the film hints at this kind of association, with an emphasis on classification and understanding rather than fear. Later iterations of the film retained and honored the now-iconic name.

The 1980 re-release, which featured new and reedited footage, was marketed as The Special Edition of Close Encounters of the Third Kind though it was frequently referred to in the press as Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Special Edition. Onscreen, however, the title remained unchanged, further cementing its place in film history





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind Steven Spielberg The Thing Watch The Skies Dr. J. Allen Hynek

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pima County to partially close Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range for renovationsPima County officials announced Friday that the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range will be partially closed from May 27 through June 20 for major renovation work.

Read more »

Anchorage Elementary Schools Close, Leaving Community in GriefThree beloved Anchorage elementary schools, Campbell STEM, Fire Lake, and Lake Otis, have closed, leaving a bittersweet farewell for the community. The closures, driven by a budget deficit, have sparked conversations about right-sizing school buildings and the impact on students.

Read more »

Third Ward residents gain real-time air monitoring along Columbia Tap Trail ahead of World CupAs Houston prepares for an influx of visitors during FIFA World Cup-related events, a new community effort in Third Ward is giving residents a closer look at something they can’t always see — the air they breathe.

Read more »

Senior US Intelligence Officer's Terrifying UFO Encounter Revealed in Trump Administration Disclosure ReleaseThe unnamed officer's encounter with mysterious 'orange orbs' near their helicopter in 2025, as they investigated loud thuds in the mountains on a secret mission, escalated into a series of close UAP encounters lasting over an hour. The report details encounters with glowing objects, one of which rose from the ground and flew within 10 feet of the helicopter before dropping below the aircraft and accelerating away at extreme speed.

Read more »