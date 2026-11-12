The Original Pantry Cafe returns with a new menu and mission

The century-old diner brings back its pancakes and coleslaw, plus new dishes like a fried chicken sandwich. Profits support unhoused Angelenos.

It may be entering a new era, but walking into the Original Pantry Cafe still feels like stepping back in time. The caged cash register is still there, with a worn spot on the floor in front of it, and the wood-board menus listing the day’s specials in chalk.

The iconic diner, which had served downtown L.A. from the corner of Ninth and Figueroa streets for over 100 years,amid a labor dispute, after the trust that owned it decided to sell the property. Now, under new ownership, it reopens Thursday, Nov. 19. Leo Pustilnikov, a developer, bought the building in September 2025, and Hope the Mission, a San Fernando Valley nonprofit, will now run it, with all profits going to shelters for L.A. ’s unhoused community.

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“There are a few alterations on the menu,” Vansleve said. “Tastes have changed, and this needs to be successful. ” Two new sandwiches are named after donors who helped fund the reopening. The Betty Burger comes with Cooper sharp cheese, grilled onions, house pickles and Pantry Gold sauce on a sesame bun.

Grant’s Sky High Deli piles half a pound of warm corned beef with Gruyère, horseradish slaw and mustard on toasted rye. Sponsored message “We did a lot of research to make sure that we’re just under pretty much everyone else in the local area,” Vansleve said.

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“We’re not gonna gouge you. ”But Vansleve hopes the shortened hours will be temporary.

“The Pantry’s not truly back until it’s 24 hours,” he acknowledged, adding that hours will expand as demand allows. He also hopes to reopen Riordan’s Tavern, the adjoining bar, “in some renewed format sometime late next year. ”As soon as the new menu was posted online, commenters flooded the restaurant’s Instagram page and Reddit, pleading for nothing to change. Hur, who grew up in Culver City, said he understands.

“I love Tito’s Tacos. It’s been around since the ’50s. If someone came in there and changed the Tito’s Taco, I’d be like, ‘Why? ’” he said.

“So I get it. ”Hur said he’s had to weigh purists against diners looking for something new, aiming to welcome back regulars while drawing in a new crowd. He’s open to feedback.

“I know even if I’m not open to it, I’m gonna get it,” he said. “So I might as well be open to it. ”Every meal helps, he said.

“100% of the profits is gonna go back to the charity. ” Hope the Mission runs 35 shelters housing about 3,500 people on any given night, according to Vansleve To reach its 24-hour goal, he said, “We need to see those lines around the corner like they used to be. ”eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere.

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