The Original Pantry Cafe has officially reopened its doors in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov 19 2026, following a closure in March 2025. New owners implement reduced hours and unionized staff.

The Original Pantry Cafe has officially reopened its doors to the public on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, marking the end of a lengthy closure that began in March 2025. Crowds of eager diners braved cold weather to line up outside the iconic diner located at the corner of Ninth and Figueroa streets. The event celebrates the return of one of Los Angeles' most historic eating establishments after more than a year and a half of shuttered doors.

Historic Reopening Ceremony Draws Crowds

The first 102 customers to enter the building received a special souvenir, a vintage-style key attached to a red motel-style keychain emblazoned with the words I reopened The Original Pantry. This gesture served as a direct nod to the restaurant's 102-year history, which began when it first opened in 1924. Patrons huddled under the awning as early as 2 a.m., waiting nearly eight hours for the 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony to begin.

Also read Historic Original Pantry Cafe returns with a mission to help the homeless

Leading the pack of early arrivals was Pantry superfan Sam Wexler, who secured the coveted first spot in line. Wexler shared that he used to work graveyard shifts and relied on the diner's reputation for always being open. He noted that being able to grab breakfast at 5 a.m. after a 9-hour shift meant the world to him, emphasizing that the city needs a place like that.

New Ownership and Social Enterprise Model

The revival of the restaurant follows a complex ownership transition. Following the 2023 death of its previous owner, former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan, the family trust put the property on the chopping block. Real estate developer Leo Pustilnikov snapped up the property in September 2025, setting the stage for its revival. Pustilnikov has stated that the move transforms the vintage greasy spoon into a social enterprise.

Advertisement

Operational Changes and Unionized Workforce

The Pantry now operates with new hours, running from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. This schedule replaces the previous round-the-clock service that became synonymous with the brand. The deli also celebrated the return of the Pantry's unionized workforce. Langer's deli noted that Langer's and the Pantry are now reportedly the only two unionized restaurants in the city.

Community Impact and Political Support

Mayor-elect Nithya Raman and Rowen VanSleve, president of Hope The Mission, attended the official reopening of the cafe. The social enterprise model aims to support outreach efforts and provide job training opportunities for people trying to get back on their feet. Langer's sent a congratulatory message to friends at The Original Pantry Cafe on reopening their doors after more than 100 years of feeding Los Angeles.