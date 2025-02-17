The Original iPhone SE's Legacy: Shaping the Expectations for the 2025 Model

Exploring the impact of the first iPhone SE, launched in 2016, on the anticipated 2025 model. Analyzing its successes, compromises, and enduring legacy as a compact, powerful smartphone.

Apple redefined its smartphone strategy with the launch of the first iPhone SE in March 2016. While the iPhone 6S family embraced a sleek, curved design, the SE harkened back to the iconic, utilitarian aesthetics of the iPhone 5. This smaller iPhone, despite its retro appeal, offered the same powerful A9 chipset and memory as the entry-level iPhone 6S, delivering indistinguishable performance.

At a time when larger-screened smartphones dominated the market, including Apple's own iPhone Plus format, the SE answered a different call – the demand for a compact yet capable smartphone.This focus on size came with compromises. The battery, a mere 1624 mAh, struggled to last through a full workday, requiring frequent recharging, especially for heavy users. In the pre-fast-charging era, the portability advantage of the SE was often offset by the need to carry a charger and lightning cable. Despite these limitations, the SE found a niche market. Its affordability, priced at $399 compared to the iPhone 6's $649, was a significant draw, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers. Another compelling factor was its compact form, appealing to those who preferred a smaller, more manageable phone.The original SE remained on the market until 2020, eventually superseded by the 2020 iPhone SE based on the iPhone 8 design. Remarkably, Apple continued to provide software updates for the original SE until September 2024, a testament to its longevity and commitment to customer support. While the aging hardware exhibited noticeable lag in tasks like switching music tracks, and couldn't handle resource-intensive applications like Apple Intelligence or 5G, it still proved capable for everyday tasks like email, web browsing, and social media. The iPhone SE's success lies in its unique positioning as a performance-focused, compact smartphone. It carved out a space for itself by offering the power of Apple's flagship chips in a smaller, more affordable package. While the performance gap with newer iPhones narrowed over time, the SE remained a reliable option for users who prioritized portability and value. Its lasting legacy is evident in the anticipation surrounding the 2025 iPhone SE.The original SE serves as a benchmark for future iterations. Expectations remain high for the 2025 model to retain its performance edge by featuring the same A18 chipset as the iPhone 16, enabling it to run Apple Intelligence seamlessly. However, the challenge for Apple lies in balancing the future demands of generative AI and the SE's compact form factor. Apple will need to carefully consider strategies to address the increasing processing power required for AI tasks, either by limiting functionality on the SE, offloading calculations to the cloud, or opting for a more robust chipset





