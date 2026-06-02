The Onslaught Trailer Has Been Released, Featuring Adria Arjona as a Rogue Army Sniper

The Onslaught trailer has been released, showcasing Adria Arjona as a former Army sniper turned single mother who must protect her daughter from a rogue squad of genetically enhanced soldiers. The film, backed by A24, also stars Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Alex Pereira, Eric Wareheim, Reginald VelJohnson, Maurice Green, Michael Biehn, and Drew Starkey.

The Onslaught trailer has been released, showcasing Adria Arjona as a former Army sniper turned single mother who must protect her daughter from a rogue squad of genetically enhanced soldiers .

The film, backed by A24, also stars Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Alex Pereira, Eric Wareheim, Reginald VelJohnson, Maurice Green, Michael Biehn, and Drew Starkey. The story follows Celeste, a former Army sniper haunted by her combat past, who lives off the grid as a single mother in a desert trailer park. When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers breaks loose in the desert, Celeste must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.

The Onslaught trailer erupts into pure carnage, as the soldiers go about killing everyone in their sight, while the authorities responsible for them scramble to stop them. The rogue squad eventually ends up in Celeste's trailer park, leaving her with no choice but to pick up her guns once again, as she has to protect herself and her daughter by any means necessary.

The synopsis for the film reads, 'When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.

' The film promises an exhilarating ride like no other, with a talented cast and a gripping storyline. The release date for Onslaught has been officially set, and fans of action movies are eagerly waiting for the film's premiere. In related news, A24 has released the first posters for Onslaught, showcasing Adria Arjona in her role as Celeste. The posters provide a glimpse into the film's intense action sequences and Adria Arjona's character's determination to protect her daughter.

With its talented cast and gripping storyline, Onslaught is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated action movies of the year. Fans of action movies and Adria Arjona are eagerly waiting for the film's premiere, and with good reason. The film promises an exhilarating ride like no other, with a talented cast and a gripping storyline. The release date for Onslaught has been officially set, and fans are eagerly waiting for the film's premiere.

In related news, A24 has released the first posters for Onslaught, showcasing Adria Arjona in her role as Celeste. The posters provide a glimpse into the film's intense action sequences and Adria Arjona's character's determination to protect her daughter. With its talented cast and gripping storyline, Onslaught is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated action movies of the year





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Onslaught Adria Arjona A24 Action Movie Rogue Army Sniper Genetically Enhanced Soldiers

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