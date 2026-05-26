The Only Way Is Up For Fast & Furious After Fast X

The Fast & Furious franchise has finally started to show signs of decline, with the box office numbers indicating a growing apathy towards the series. To counter this, Peacock has announced multiple TV shows, which could be the key to revitalizing the franchise. The latest installment may prove to be a catalyst for a change in the series' trajectory.

The Fast & Furious franchise, which was once unstoppable, is starting to show its age. After a successful run with Vin Diesel and co., the latest installments have lost their luster.

Box office numbers reflect a general decline in interest, and the franchise desperately needs a fresh injection to regain audience enthusiasm. Recently announced TV shows on Peacock may be just the ticket to revive the series. The first planned show, set to be developed by Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman, will have a pilot episode written by Nick Wootton, Ingrid Escajeda, and Joe Henderson.

The potential for a Marvel-sized release of Fast & Furious content could turn the tide for the franchise





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Fast & Furious Peacock TV Shows Vin Diesel Marvel Cinematic Universe

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