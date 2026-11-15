The 'one shoulder' top is a party season gem – H&M's £23 bow style looks so luxe

This is the best going out top we've seen on the high street

For a foolproof evening outfit, you can't go wrong with the 'jeans and a nice top' formula. And, it's fair to say that we've already seen plenty of polished going-out tops from our favourite high street brands this season, from As we head into party season, H&M has given the humble going-out top a festive update, and it's one of our current favourites.

The white fitted top features a flattering one-shoulder asymmetric neckline with an on-trend peplum hem for a waist-cinching effect. But it's the oversized, black velvet bow that instantly caught our attention. Draping elegantly down the front and back, it adds a statement touch that feels festive, yet still grown-up and chic. When it comes to styling for evenings out, the options are endless.

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Pair it with dark denim and pointed slingbacks to nail the 'jeans and a nice top' look. Or, dress it up with one of this season's must-have 'soft power' pencil skirts for a more polished finish. Add a slick ofWhile there are still a few weeks to go until the celebrations are in full swing, H&M's one-shoulder top has already got plenty of love on the website.

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One shopper noted it looks so much more expensive than it is, while another deemed it 'love at first sight'. At just £22.99, it's an affordable way to update your evening looks for party season. It's still available to shop online in all sizes, but we predict that won't be the case for long.

The 'velvet two-piece' is winter's coolest party season gemM&S' magical 'two-in-one' cardigan is back for winter in a new colourVictoria Beckham's flattering 'fossil grey' jeans are winter's most polished denim trend