The OKC Thunder will go as far as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Takes Them

Oklahoma City’s star has his own throne to keep next season. The Oklahoma City Thunder are now setting their sights on next season after falling short in the W

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center.

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn ImagesThe Oklahoma City Thunder are now setting their sights on next season after falling short in the Western Conference Finals. While the Thunder as a whole didn’t reach its end goal, the team had multiple players who had phenomenal individual performances this season. The one who tops the list is, of course, the back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander once again took the lead by storm, averaging 31.1 points per game, 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds. This earned him his second MVP trophy and got him named to the All-NBA First Team unanimously. As the Thunder are looking to come back revamped next season for their revenge tour, they will need their best player to continue his tagline of consistency.

Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t a stranger to dominating seasons, as he has now averaged over 30 points in four consecutive seasons. He has been the heart of the Thunder’s offensive production and will have to continue to be for OKC to be successful. It hasn’t mattered how much talent the Thunder have walked into the season with; Gilgeous-Alexander has always been the one to lead the way.

He’s had a teammate make one of the All-NBA teams in both of his MVP seasons, with Jalen Williams in 2025 and Chet Holmgren this past year. These two stars have both allowed Gilgeous-Alexander to help distribute the ball in the offense and help the star create shots for himself with the floor spread out. The Thunder will be looking for their big three to benefit each other once again next year, led by Gilgeous-Alexander.

No matter who ends up on the court, they will have the comfort of knowing they are playing with the best player in the world in Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder have multiple players who can step up when the MVP doesn’t have a great night, but OKC’s season will only go as far as Gilgeous-Alexander takes it. Grayson is majoring in sports media at Oklahoma State University. He’s covered various sports in the states since 2024.





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