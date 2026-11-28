Both Ohio State and Michigan usually have two star quarterbacks ready to duel it out when rivialry week comes around. This rendition of The Game will be quite t

Nov 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey waits for the snap against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Both Ohio State and Michigan usually have two star quarterbacks ready to duel it out when rivalry week comes around. This rendition of The Game will be quite the opposite. Luke Fahey, who has stepped up in place of the injured Julian Sayin, will get the start in the last regular-season game for the Buckeyes .

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On the other side, Sophomore Bryce Underwood is slated to start barring any setbacks with his hamstring injury. This is one of the few battles in the Buckeyes and Wolverines' history with two young quarterbacks at the helm for both sides.who 22 years ago made his fifth career start against Michigan while the Buckeyes had a 7-4 record. Fahey in 2026 will now take his crack at the same situation.