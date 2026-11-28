Flannery, waited tables for years before being cast as Meredith Palmer in “The Office.”

Flannery played Meredith Palmer in “ The Office. ”“I really had to make a decision that I was OK to wait tables and just do my comedy act a couple of nights a week,” she shared.

“That was kind of like what I was thinking, because I’d had so many almosts that I was like, ‘OK, maybe, this is like, yeah. I mean, there’s a certain point where you’ve got to decide. I’m all in. I’m out.

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Whatever it’s going to be, I’m here.