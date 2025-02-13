The Office's 'Scott's Tots' Exposes Michael Scott at His Worst

The episode 'Scott's Tots' is considered one of the most controversial episodes of The Office. It reveals Michael Scott's shocking promise to a group of third-graders and the devastating consequences of his actions.

One controversial episode of The Office highlights what kind of character Steve Carell's Michael Scott is. At the beginning of The Office , Michael Scott is very similar to David Brent, his counterpart from the U.K. version of the series. Michael starts the series as an unlikable, oblivious, and immature manager of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch. However, throughout multiple seasons of The Office , Michael develops into an extremely likable person.

Eventually, Michael becomes not only one of the best characters in The Office, but also one of the best sitcom characters of all time. Even though Michael develops a lot throughout the series, there are still moments in The Office that highlight how bad his judgment is. It is clear Michael Scott constantly tries to be a good person and truly cares for other people, but some of his actions don't work out in his favor. In The Office season 6, it is revealed that Michael made a shocking promise when he was much younger, and he is forced to confront people who he has failed. Therefore, The Office's iconic episode 'Scott's Tots' highlights one of the worst things Michael has ever done.'Scott's Tots' is Michael Scott at his worst in The Office. Michael Scott's actions in 'Scott's Tots' make it one of the hardest episodes to watch. Close The Office season 6, episode 12, titled 'Scott's Tots' reveals that Michael once promised a group of third-graders that he would pay their full college tuition. Now that the students are now seniors in high school, Michael has continuously been contacted by the school. After finding out about Michael's unrealistic promise, Pam forces him to go to the school and tell the students the truth. Michael giving these students false hope was truly a horrible thing for him to do, and the last thing he wants to do is have to face the consequences of his actions. Michael takes Erin to the school with him, where they are applauded and praised by the students and teachers. Michael puts off telling the students the truth for as long as he can, but eventually is forced to. After only offering laptop batteries to the students, Michael is heavily criticized for making a promise that he was not able to keep. The promise a young Michael Scott made to the students proves just how oblivious he can be in The Office.Michael Somehow Truly Believed He Would Pay For The Kids’ College Michael Scott Made The Promise With Good Intentions Close Even though promising to pay these student's tuitions and not following through was a terrible thing for Michael to do, he initially had every intention of fulfilling his promise. When he made the promise, Michael wholeheartedly believed he would be a millionaire by the time he was 40, if not earlier. However, in the decade since making the promise, things have not gone according to Michael's plan. On his current salary, Michael can't really offer the kids anything of value. Michael could have backed out at any point in the ten years since making the deal. Even though Michael had good intentions when making this promise, he should have realized in the years since that he wasn't on track to becoming rich. Michael could have backed out at any point in the ten years since making the deal. However, he chose to let the students believe he was a rich businessman, thereby giving them false hope. This was a horrible thing for Michael to do, but as Erin points out to him at the end of the episode, at least his promise motivated the students to perform well in school. Michael Scott’s Contradictions Are What Made Him Such A Fascinating Character Michael Scott Always Tries To Do The Right Thing, But Usually Fails Close 'Scott's Tots' is just one of many episodes of The Office that prove what a fascinating character Michael Scott is. He consistently motivated these students to succeed, but also ruined their future plans by not taking ownership for his actions. Michael Scott's contradictions are a major aspect of his character that make him so entertaining to watch, even if it can be uncomfortable at times.Related 10 The Office Episodes That Didn't Fit With The Rest Of The Show From 'The Farm' to 'Stairmageddon,' some episodes of The Office are so tonally jarring that they don't even feel like episodes of The Office. Posts 7 In The Office, Michael Scott can be selfish but also cares about everyone. Furthermore, he will do his best to try to make certain situations right but will end up ruining everything. It's these contradictions that make Michael Scott a tragic character, but also a character that audiences want to root for. Even though some fans hate 'Scott's Tots' because of how uncomfortable it is to watch, it is one of the best episodes of The Office and is a great examination of Michael Scott as a character





