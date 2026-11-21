The Office original cast reunites for NBC 100th anniversary event on Dec 10. Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and more star in live special on Peacock and NBC.

The cast of the beloved sitcom The Office is set to reunite for a major televised event celebrating NBC's centennial milestone. This gathering marks a significant moment for the series, which originally aired on NBC for nine seasons and 201 episodes. The special appearance coincides with the show's 21-year anniversary, occurring just one year after its 20th anniversary was commemorated with other cast events. The reunion will take place during NBC 100: The Live Celebration, scheduled to air on Thursday, December 10, at 8/7c. Viewers can watch the live broadcast on NBC television networks or stream it simultaneously on the Peacock platform. This event serves as a highlight of the broader NBC 100 festivities, honoring a century of television history.

Core Details of NBC 100th Anniversary Reunion

The primary focus of this celebration is the gathering of the original ensemble cast of The Office, a sitcom widely regarded as one of the greatest in television history. The event is part of a larger programming block dedicated to NBC's 100th birthday, featuring reunions for several other iconic series. Alongside The Office, the celebration will highlight reunions for beloved shows including Cheers, Frasier, Will & Grace, and This Is Us. The special is produced to showcase the enduring popularity of NBC's comedy legacy. It brings together the creative forces and actors who defined a generation of television storytelling. The specific timing of the event aligns with the network's broader strategy to engage nostalgic audiences across its streaming and linear platforms.

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Confirmed Cast Members and Original Creators

Steve Carell is leading the reunion effort, reprising his role as Michael Scott, the character that earned him critical acclaim and multiple award nominations. Although Carell departed the series in Season 7, his presence anchors the reunion as the central figure of the show's narrative. He is joined by a substantial portion of the original cast who defined the workplace dynamics of Scranton. John Krasinski returns to reprise his role as Jim Halpert, while Jenna Fischer returns as Pam Beesly. Rainn Wilson appears as Dwight Schrute, and B.J. Novak returns as Ryan Howard. Mindy Kaling is also confirmed to appear, playing her character Kelly Kapoor. The supporting cast includes Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone, and Creed Bratton as himself. Additional returning actors include Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Leslie David Baker as Stanley Hudson, Oscar Nuñez as Oscar Martinez, Ellie Kemper as Erin Hannon, Andy Buckley as Gabe Lewis, Melora Hardin as Jan Levinson, and Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Vance. This lineup represents the core ensemble that made the series a cultural phenomenon.

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Historical Context of The Office Series

The Office premiered on NBC as a mid-season replacement on March 24, 2005, quickly establishing itself as a staple of American television. Developed by Greg Daniels, the show is an adaptation of the British original created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The series ran for nine successful seasons, concluding with a two-part series finale on May 16, 2013. During its original run, the show garnered significant critical praise, appearing on numerous year-end best-of lists. It received widespread acclaim for its mockumentary style and character-driven humor. The series was nominated for 42 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning five of those honors. With a total of 201 episodes produced, The Office has maintained a strong viewership presence long after its conclusion. The show's longevity is attributed to its syndication success and streaming popularity on platforms like Peacock.

Impact on Viewers and Cultural Legacy

The reunion of The Office cast for the NBC 100th Anniversary event holds substantial weight for fans and industry observers alike. The show's characters have become integral parts of modern pop culture, with quotes and situations frequently referenced in daily conversation. This celebration underscores the network's commitment to honoring its most profitable and culturally significant intellectual properties. For the actors, it offers a chance to reconnect with colleagues who shared a unique creative journey over more than two decades. The event also highlights the synergy between linear broadcast television and streaming services. By airing on both NBC and Peacock, the network ensures maximum accessibility for its diverse audience base. The success of this reunion may influence future special events for other NBC franchises, potentially signaling a trend towards legacy show celebrations. Fans can expect the broadcast to include archival footage, cast interviews, and perhaps new segments featuring the characters in their familiar settings.