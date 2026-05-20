The Odyssey vs Digger for 2027 Best Picture Oscar: Who Will Win?

With a massive budget of $250 million and a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic poem The Odyssey was expected to nab this year's Best Picture Oscar. However, a satirical comedy film Digger, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and starring Tom Cruise, has emerged as a top contender, with only a thin chance between them, according to a bet. Iñárritu's return to form with Digger could shift the momentum, especially considering Tom Cruise's remarkable transformation in the film.

Christopher Nolan 's The Odyssey was expected to be the main star of this year's Oscar race but now a satirical comedy film called Digger , directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and starring Tom Cruise , has emerged as a top contender.

Both The Odyssey and Digger have very similar odds, and Iñárritu's return to form with Digger could shift the momentum. Despite being a comedy, Digger is projected to have chances in other categories such as Best Makeup, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Screenplay. Tom Cruise's character's transformation in the film has also been praised, making it a strong contender for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar. The movie has already shown promise with Sandra Hüller potentially in the running.

Meanwhile, The Odyssey had a massive budget and a star-studded cast but it has suffered a decline in odds compared to Digger





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