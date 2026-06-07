'The Odyssey' Ticket Sales Have Already Made AMC a Winner

Premium formats are the way to go for 'The Odyssey,' and AMC's already reaping the rewards of early ticket sales.

Premium formats are the way to go for 'The Odyssey,' and AMC's already reaping the rewards of early ticket sales.reports the movie chain saw its highest ticket sales for a major studio movie since 2022.

Not only that, presales are AMC’s best forstudio movie of the current fiscal year. Only movies for famous musicians like Taylor Swift and Beyonce are said to be of the same caliber in terms of first-day advance sales, and that’s because they open within AMC’s internal theatre network. According to Deadline, over 6 million tickets in the aforementioned formats are still available.

There’s always seeing it in a standard format, whose tickets aren’t on sale yet, but Nolan and the cast have been very particular in hyping up the premium ones. IMAX , Dolby, Large—if you’re someone who pays attention tois in theaters on July 17, so go ahead and get premium tickets now or hope more screenings come in the weeks ahead.

You Can Watch ‘The Odyssey’ Trailer in All Its Various Aspect Ratios Right Now Here’s Your First Look at The Riddler, Mad Hatter, Scarecrow, and Roxy Rocket in ‘Caped Crusader’ Season TwoBuying ‘The Odyssey’ IMAX Tickets Unlocked New Levels of Error Messages





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