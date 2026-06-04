The Odyssey Ticket Rush Crashes Fandango as Nolan’s Epic Sets IMAX Records

The frenzy for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has overwhelmed Fandango, crashing the site as fans scramble for IMAX tickets. The film, starring Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway, is the first Hollywood blockbuster shot entirely on IMAX cameras and promises a three-hour mythological journey.

The rush for Christopher Nolan 's latest epic, The Odyssey , has caused Fandango to crash as fans scramble for IMAX tickets. The anticipation for this film has been building since its announcement, and today's onsale for premium formats saw the site go down under the weight of demand.

Even hours after the initial crash, users continue to report issues with selecting tickets, though Fandango has assured that the problem is being addressed. This chaos is a testament to Nolan's reputation as a master of large-scale cinema, following hits like Oppenheimer and Interstellar. The Odyssey promises to be his most ambitious project yet, shot entirely on IMAX cameras for the first time in Hollywood history.

Clocking in at 172 minutes, it will be Nolan's second-longest film, offering a visual feast that brings Homer's ancient tale to life. The story follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, on his perilous journey home from the Trojan War. Alongside his men, he faces mythical creatures such as the cyclops Polyphemus, the six-headed monster Scylla, and the whirlpool Charybdis.

Meanwhile, back in Ithaca, his wife Penelope, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, must fend off suitors who believe Odysseus is dead. The cast also includes a host of talented actors, though full details remain under wraps. Nolan's commitment to practical effects and immersive IMAX photography is expected to make this a must-see on the biggest screens possible, driving the ticket frenzy despite technical difficulties. This development arrives as the blockbuster season heats up with a slate of highly anticipated releases.

Earlier this week, Masters of the Universe received critical acclaim, and the new Scary Movie has also opened to strong buzz. Upcoming highlights include Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day on June 12, which explores alien contact, followed by Toy Story 5, a live-action Moana remake, and two superhero entries: Supergirl from DC and Spider-Man: Brand New Day from Marvel.

However, the crown jewel of the summer is undeniably The Odyssey, set for release on July 17, 2026. With fans already marking their calendars, the Fandango crash underscores the immense draw of Nolan's name and the timeless appeal of Homer's story. The film is produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan himself, written by Nolan based on Homer's epic poem.

As theaters prepare for what could be one of the biggest openings of the year, the ticket chaos serves as a reminder of the power of event cinema to bring audiences together. For those still hoping to secure seats, patience and persistence are advised; premium formats like IMAX are likely to sell out quickly once the site stabilizes. Nolan has promised an unforgettable experience that pushes the boundaries of filmmaking, and early reactions from test screenings have been overwhelmingly positive.

The Odyssey is not just a movie but a cultural event, blending ancient mythology with modern cinematic innovation. As the summer box office heats up, this film stands poised to dominate conversations and screens alike. Fans are encouraged to check Fandango's status updates and try again later, as more showtimes may be added to meet demand. In the meantime, the buzz continues to build, with social media ablaze over the technical glitches and the excitement for what lies ahead





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