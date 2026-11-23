'To have female working-class voices amongst past esteemed recipients means I can reach and hopefully teach and inspire a whole new generation,' said the actress.

The award recognizes the actress for her “extraordinary talent for bringing empathetic, raw and complex performances to her work,” such as in indie filmsMost recently, the Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner was a scene-stealing presence as Circe in Christopher Nolan’s box office behemoth, skyrocketing to the forefront of the awards conversation.

She’ll pick up the BFI Fellowship at the BFI Chair’s dinner at London’s The Rosewood on Jan. 28, hosted by BFI chair Jay Hunt. Finally, the U.K. Can See Everything: Nathan Fielder's Elizabeth Holmes Doc Makes British Box Office History Later in 2027, Morton’s varied body of work will hit the BFI Southbank as part of a major retrospective of her decades-spanning career. Morton said the honor is the greatest gift she could imagine, and spoke about platforming working-class talent.

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“To be welcomed into such a distinguished community means the world to me,” she began on Monday. “Both historically and moving into the future, to have female working-class voices amongst past esteemed recipients means I can reach and hopefully teach and inspire a whole new generation who may be unfamiliar with the opportunities waiting for them. To find and nurture talent as yet undiscovered, wherever it may be found. How unbelievably exciting.

“I accept this honour,” she added, “and assume this role with the gravity it deserves… From my first serious film role in Carine Adler’s, a truly life=changing experience, the BFI has always been there, a guardian of my hopes as an artist. Film changes lives. It has mine. ” Hunt described Morton as “one of the most fearless actors of her generation.

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” She said: “From her roots in independent film to her scene-stealing appearance in one of the biggest films of the year,, Samantha has had a powerful impact on audiences around the world for over 30 years. Her commitment to supporting young people and facilitating their access to the arts, makes this BFI Fellowship even more meaningful. She epitomises the very best of the screen sector.

” Previous BFI Fellows include David Lean, Bette Davis, Akira Kurosawa, Ousmane Sembène, Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger, Orson Welles, Thelma Schoonmaker, Derek Jarman, Vanessa Redgrave, Maggie Smith, Martin Scorsese, Judi Dench, Satyajit Ray, Yasujirō Ozu and, most recently, Tilda Swinton, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Spike Lee,‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ Review: Chris Pratt and Jude Hill Team Up to Take On Bullies in Apple TV’s Winning Family Film