‘The Odyssey’ Powers Record Q3 For Imax, Stock Jumps, CEO On Platform’s “Power And Potential”

Imax had a record September quarter fueled by Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', the top-grossing Imax title ever.

quarterly numbers sailed past Wall Street forecasts with revenue of $175 million, a 64% jump, for the three months ended in September fueled by Christopher Nolan’sThe shares are up 4% in early trading on the numbers.

They’ve gained 40% year to date and 60% over the past 12 months. The company delivered $712 million in box office, a 90% increase year-over-year. The Universal title has contributed $550 million in global Imax box office to date – more than double the previous record and roughly 30% of the film’s entire box office.

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Imax Tops $600M In Q3 Box Office So Far On 'The Odyssey'; CEO Shrugs Off Industry M&A - "Our Primary Relationships Are With Filmmakers"Earnings also surged and were well above forecasts. Adjusted EPS of $2.21 cents was up 370% year on year. The company said it expects to significantly exceed its previous 2026 full-year guidance of a record $1.4 billion in global box office.

It continues to expand, signing agreements for over 100 systems worldwide to date in 2026, 65% of which are for new locations.

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“What IMAX achieved goes beyond simply a ‘great quarter’ and transcends the many records we shattered in the period. What we believe we are witnessing is an awakening to the power and potential of our platform to impact global culture, unlock new commercial opportunities, and inspire a new level of demand and awe in audiences around the world. ,” said CEO Rich Gelfond.

“The record margins we generated in the quarter demonstrate the unique strength of our model, and the growing value of scarce events and experiences in an increasingly A.I. -driven world underscore a powerful opportunity for our business,” he added. Stomping To $60M+ Worldwide Opening This Frame; Review