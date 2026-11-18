Co-showrunner Dan Shotz reveals that Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey starring Matt Damon drove a massive surge in viewers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 ahead of the Season 3 premiere.

The upcoming Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to premiere on Disney Plus in the coming days, generating significant anticipation among fans and industry watchers alike. The fantasy series, which is based on the beloved book series by author Rick Riordan, has seen a notable surge in its audience numbers leading up to this new installment. This growth in viewership is not merely a result of standard promotional efforts but is attributed to a specific external catalyst that surprised the production team.

The Unexpected Boost From The Odyssey

Data indicates that viewership for the second season of the Disney Plus adaptation increased dramatically during a specific period. Co-showrunner Dan Shotz confirmed that this spike was directly linked to the marketing and release cycle of another major project focused on ancient Greek narratives. The surge occurred while Season 2, which adapted the second book in the franchise titled Sea of Monsters, was available to stream across multiple platforms.

Also read 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The Role Of The Odyssey Film

The primary driver behind this increased interest was Christopher Nolan's movie The Odyssey, which is based on the Greek epic of the same name. The film stars actor Matt Damon in the lead role. According to reports, audiences searching for content related to The Odyssey discovered Percy Jackson and the Olympians as an alternative or complementary viewing option. This cross-pollination of interest from one major Greek mythology property to another created a unique viewing trend.

Insights From Co-showrunner Dan Shotz

In an interview with IGN, co-showrunner Dan Shotz discussed the unusual phenomenon where the success of a blockbuster film benefited the streaming series. He noted that many viewers who were initially looking for The Odyssey ended up finding Sea of Monsters through the search process. This unintended crossover provided a significant boost to the series' metrics during the time the film was in the public eye.

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Surreal Impact On The Production Team

Dan Shotz described the experience of witnessing this surge as surreal, as it was an unpredictable element in the show's performance. The production team did not anticipate that a rival or parallel project would drive such substantial traffic to their platform. This highlights the interconnected nature of modern media consumption, where interest in one genre or mythological framework can significantly benefit another.

Future Of The Percy Jackson Franchise

As the show prepares for Season 3, which adapts the third book in the series, questions remain about the long-term future of the show. It is currently unknown whether a Season 4 will be greenlit, with rumors suggesting that renewal decisions may be tied to viewership numbers. The positive impact from recent events involving The Odyssey could play a role in these future decisions for the franchise on Disney Plus.