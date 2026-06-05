'The Odyssey' Day 1 PLF Advance Sales Are Best At AMC Since 2022

'The Odyssey' First-Day PLF Advance Ticket Sales Are Best At AMC For Any Studio Title Since 2022

‘Scary Movie’ Screaming To $52M+ Franchise Record Bow; He-Man Spotting $31M+; ‘Amazing Digital Circus’ Eyes $20M 4-Day – Box Office Update We Are The World: ‘Michael’ Dancing Past ‘Hunger Games’ & ‘Twilight’ Sequels To Become Lionsgate’s Biggest Global Pic Ever Center L to R: Jimmy Gonzales is Cepheus, Matt Damon is Odysseus and Himesh Patel is Eurylochus in THE ODYSSEY, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.

‘s first day PLF sales are also the best AMC has seen YTD for any studio title. Only the music-oriented projects–read, the Taylor Swift and Beyonce movies– initially released within AMC’s own theatre network by AMC Theatres Distribution generated higher first-day advance ticket sales at the circuit’s stateside multiplexes. , that time dwindling down to eight minutes.

No. 2 Regal and No. 3 circuit Cinemark, we were told, weren’t experiencing any long wait times on their websites when it came to presales for the Nolan epic. Thursday’s ticket-on-sale availability was limited only to Imax at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, and Prime at AMC auditoriums.showtimes in IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, and PRIME at AMC. The pic opens on July 20.

Nolan shot the movie in Imax and it will have a hold on those large format auditoriums for three weeks. Additionally, tickets for traditional showtimes are expected to go on sale later this month, which will provide millions more seats at AMC locations across the country during opening weekend ofstars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson and many more.

The film marks the first project since Nolan’s multi-Oscar winner ‘Scary Movie’ Carves Out $7.7M Previews, ‘Masters Of The Universe’ $4M+Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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Tom Holland May Have Accidentally Revealed Key Plot Details of Nolan's The OdysseyDuring a GQ interview, Tom Holland discussed a major emotional scene between Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway toward the end of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, potentially spoiling a key plot point. Holland also mentioned a cave fight scene, suggesting new material added by Nolan. While these comments have generated buzz, much of the film's story remains under wraps.

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The Best Format for Watching The OdysseyExplains various film formats through which audiences can view The Odyssey, including Imax, PLF, and Dolby Cinema. Note on demand for The Odyssey and preference of Christopher Nolan for the theatrical experience. Offers a breakdown of each premium format and their available aspect ratios along with the largest and highest-resolution format. Additionally, mentions Premium Larger Format (PLF) as a more immersive cinematic experience and the availability of Dolby Cinema. The Odyssey has been filmed in Imax 70mm format and was filmed more than a decade ago but has surged in popularity. Demands were erased, leading to historic ticketing chaos.

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