Ahead of the release of 'The Odyssey,' Tom Holland teases that Letterboxd users can document which format they see the film in with a digital card.

‘The Odyssey’ Challenge: Tom Holland Encourages Letterboxd Users to Document the Large Format Screens They See the Film On How ‘Masters of the Universe’ Composer Daniel Pemberton Created the ‘Unashamedly Fun’ Theme — With the Help of Brian May’s Red Special Guitar“For the first time ever on Letterboxd, you’ll be able to track and share the way you experience the film with a brand new digital punch card,” Holland, who plays the son of Odysseus, said in a.

“All of the formats for all your watches and rewatches — bragging rights fully unlocked. It’s coming soon, so keep your eyes peeled on the Letterboxd socials. ”To celebrate the forthcoming release of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Tom Holland announces a special treat for the Letterboxd community. The film is based on Homer’s legendary saga of a Greek hero traveling home after the Trojan War.

Holland stars in the film alongside Matt Damon, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth and Benny Safdie, among many others.to experience the film include 70mm Imax, Imax 1.90:1, 70mm film, 35mm film, Dolby Vision and premium large format, giving audiences a wide range of options — at least, with the seats still available for purchase. : “Exhibitors design these theaters to give you an enhanced experience.

They have wall-to-wall screens and superior projection technology, so you are more immersed. If you want to feel the movie, see ‘The Odyssey’ in RX or D-Box. Your seat doesn’t just sit there. When we’re moving, you’re moving. It’s going to be a great time. ”





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