Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey earns $1.8 billion and returns to IMAX theaters on December 11, 2026, with no extended cut.

Christopher Nolan's epic film The Odyssey has achieved a historic commercial milestone by grossing more than $1.8 billion worldwide since its initial July release. The studio has confirmed that the movie will return to more than 1,000 screens across the US and Canada starting on December 11, 2026. This theatrical re-release is specifically scheduled to feature the film in IMAX and IMAX 70mm formats, offering fans a chance to experience the production on the largest possible screens.

Home Video Performance and Chart Rankings

The Odyssey has maintained its dominance in the home entertainment market after debuting on physical and digital platforms last week. According to Fandango's chart, the film ranked above notable titles including Heart of the Beast and Resident Evil. The current year's biggest hit, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, sat at the fourth place in the rankings, while The End of Oak Street, which also stars Anne Hathaway, ranked No. 7. These figures highlight the enduring popularity of the film long after its initial theatrical run.

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Technical Achievement and Critical Acclaim

The Odyssey is not only becoming Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film but also received critical acclaim, holding a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 517 reviews. The epic action fantasy was praised for its cinematography and became the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. This technical achievement has been a central part of the marketing strategy, encouraging audiences to watch the movie on IMAX screens to fully appreciate the visual scope of the story.

Cast and Narrative Overview

The film stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, and Benny Safdie. Based on Homer's epic poem, the film follows Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he embarks on a journey to return home after the Trojan War. The ensemble cast has drawn significant attention, with Tom Holland starring in the two highest-grossing movies of 2026. The iTunes chart now lists these films in the reverse order of their release, further cementing his status as a top box office draw.

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No Extended Cut or Bonus Footage

Fans hoping to see deleted scenes in the digital or physical release will be disappointed, as Christopher Nolan has firmly stated that there will be no extended cut of the film. The filmmaker has explained his stance on the matter, confirming that the version released in theaters is the definitive final product. This decision aligns with Nolan's known preference for maintaining strict control over the final runtime and presentation of his films, ensuring that the narrative remains exactly as he intended.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

The re-release of The Odyssey on December 11, 2026, is expected to generate significant interest among moviegoers who missed the initial theatrical window. The availability of the film in IMAX and IMAX 70mm formats provides a unique viewing experience that home entertainment platforms cannot replicate. With the film already having grossed over $1.8 billion, this return to theaters serves as a celebration of its success and a final opportunity for audiences to see the epic on the big screen before it settles into its long-term streaming and digital presence.