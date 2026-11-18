Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey starring Matt Damon becomes Universal Pictures' highest-grossing film ever with $1.8 billion worldwide. Check out digital release details.

Christopher Nolan's latest epic, The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, has officially become the highest-grossing release in Universal Pictures' corporate history. The film achieved a monumental $1.8 billion in worldwide box office revenue. This financial milestone surpasses all previous records held by the studio and marks a new peak for Nolan's directorial career. The achievement underscores the massive global appetite for large-scale, original storytelling that combines historical myth with modern cinematic technology.

The Odyssey Breaks Box Office Records

Universal Pictures confirmed that The Odyssey is now the biggest movie in the history of the NBCUniversal conglomerate. The $1.8 billion total reflects strong international performance and sustained theatrical engagement. It is the first film shot entirely in IMAX format to reach this specific financial threshold. The studio highlighted that the film's performance validates their investment in premium large-format exhibition. This success places The Odyssey at the very top of Universal's historical box office charts.

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Nolan Uses Real Sea for Visuals

Christopher Nolan utilized real ocean conditions rather than relying solely on computer-generated imagery. The director shot the journey around the world, making the sea itself one of the problems his cast and crew had to contend with. This approach added a layer of physical danger and authenticity to the production. The cast faced actual weather and maritime challenges during filming. These real-world elements contributed to the film's immersive visual quality. The decision to use practical effects supported the narrative's grounding in myth while maintaining high production values.

Damon Leads Star-Studded Cast

Matt Damon plays Odysseus, a character driven by the desire to return home to Ithaca. The story features his wife and son waiting for his return amidst the aftermath of the Trojan War. The narrative includes a succession of gods and monsters between Odysseus and his family. Damon leads an ensemble cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Samantha Morton, and Charlize Theron. Each actor brings significant public recognition to the project. The star power helped attract audiences to theaters over several months.

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Home Release Details for Fans

The Odyssey is available to watch at home as of November 17. The movie is available to buy or rent through digital retailers including Prime Video, the Apple TV app, and Fandango at Home. Physical media editions, including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, arrived on the same day. Fans who have already seen the film in theaters can now experience the IMAX visuals on home screens. The release strategy allows for extended engagement with the story. Digital platforms provide convenient access to the film for a global audience.

Why The Odyssey Matters Now

The success of The Odyssey signals a shift in audience preferences toward epic narratives. The film's ability to combine ancient myth with modern filmmaking techniques resonates widely. Matt Damon's performance anchors the story, providing emotional depth to the adventurous plot. The collaboration between Nolan and Universal has yielded a culturally significant event. The film's longevity at the box office demonstrates lasting viewer interest. The home release ensures the story reaches those who missed the theatrical run. This milestone highlights the enduring power of classic tales when retold with contemporary vision.