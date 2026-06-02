The Odyssey: A Crucial Movie for Tom Holland's Career

Tom Holland's upcoming movie, The Odyssey, is a crucial movie for his career as it marks his fourth solo adventure as the MCU's Spider-Man. The movie, which opens on July 17, 2026, marks a reset for Spider-Man as he adjusts to people not knowing his identity after Doctor Strange's spell in No Way Home. Holland's involvement in a Nolan movie and another adventure will not raise his profile any higher than it already is.

Tom Holland 's The Odyssey is a crucial movie for his career as it marks his fourth solo adventure as the MCU's Spider-Man . The movie, which opens on July 17, 2026, marks a reset for Spider-Man as he adjusts to people not knowing his identity after Doctor Strange's spell in No Way Home.

Holland's involvement in a Nolan movie and another adventure will not raise his profile any higher than it already is. However, outside of Spider-Man, what is Holland's best movie? Ever since appearing in 2016's The Lost City of Z, Holland's list of critically acclaimed movies outside of the Spider-Man movies is virtually non-existent. He tried prestige plays with 2020's The Devil All the Time and 2021's Cherry, but both were met with polarizing reviews.

That's one of the reasons why The Odyssey is so vital to Holland's career. He needs to remind audiences of his acting talent and abilities outside of Marvel. There's no hiding a star in a Nolan movie. If Holland's performance as Telemachus is critically acclaimed, it could kickstart the next phase of his career as he enters his 30s.

Plus, once you star in one of Nolan's movies, the director will usually invite you back to another one down the road. This is an opportunity for Holland to model his career after someone like Robert Downey Jr., who has been one of Marvel's central figures for nearly 20 years.

However, I started to forget about Downey's acting prowess because of how many times he played Tony Stark. What does Downey do? He stars in Nolan's movies and earns critics' respect. I'm not predicting Holland will get an Oscar nomination.

What I am saying is that The Odyssey could be Holland's version of what Oppenheimer was for Downey - a movie that reestablishes his career outside of Marvel and earns critics' respect. The Odyssey is a crucial movie for Tom Holland's career, and if it is successful, it could be the start of a new phase for him as he enters his 30s.

The movie marks a reset for Spider-Man and is a chance for Holland to remind audiences of his acting talent and abilities outside of Marvel. With his involvement in a Nolan movie, Holland is taking a step in the right direction to establish himself as a serious actor.

The Odyssey is a movie that could be a turning point for Tom Holland's career, and if it is successful, it could be the start of a new phase for him as he enters his 30s





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