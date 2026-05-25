The Obscure, Wacky-Looking Comuta-Car: A Niche EV from the Past That Pioneered Modern EVs

The Comuta-Car is a notable example of an electric vehicle designed for the 1970s, highlighting the connection between alternative energy solutions and traditional golf cart technology. Despite its niche appeal, a variant on the Comuta-Car would spark the rise of electric vehicles more than 40 years later.

The Comuta-Car is a unique electric vehicle (EV) that graced the United States in the late 1970s. The Comuta-Car's origins trace back to the 1973 oil embargo when an American company rechristened the CitiCar into a more affordable and accessible alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles.

The Comuta-Car, initially designed as a golf cart, was built using a lightweight aluminum spaceframe, ABS plastic, and a 6-horsepower GE motor. Its impressive range of 40 miles and low cost made it an attractive option for budget-minded consumers. Despite its niche appeal, the Comuta-Car contributed to the rise of modern EVs by bridging the gap between golf cart technology and environmentally-friendly transportation. However, its legacy is clouded by the lack of cross-country capabilities





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Electric Vehicle (EV) Golf Cart Alternative Energy Low-Cost Alternative Environmentally Friendly

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