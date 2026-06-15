The Obama Presidential Center: A World of Hope and Community

The Obama Presidential Center is a world unto itself, a self-contained universe filled with hope, community, and connection. Visitors can explore a range of interactive exhibits, including a replica Oval Office, a massive playground, and a mural telling the story of a library. The center's landscape design includes 58,000 square feet of green lawn, an NBA-regulation basketball court, and a sprawling fruit and vegetable garden. With something for everyone, the Obama Presidential Center is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore the former president's legacy and connect with their community.

The Obama Presidential Center , opening to the public on Juneteenth, is a world unto itself, containing 58,000 square feet of green lawn, an NBA-regulation basketball court, a library branch, and 60,000 square feet of athletic facilities.

The center's landscape design hugs the north end of Jackson Park and includes picnic tables, a sprawling fruit and vegetable garden, and barbecue pits for grilling. Visitors can also expect to find a mural telling the story of a library, a four-story-high video wall, and a massive playground. The center features a replica Oval Office, complete with a bust of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and exhibits on the importance of participating in democracy.

Michelle Obama hopes to see visitors sled on the lawn in the winter and grill in the summer. The Obama Presidential Center's four buildings are designed to feel inviting and packed with meaning, with a focus on community and connection. This museum and community center hybrid aims to be a hub for hope and a call to action, with the former president as a steadfast optimist at its core.

Visitors will find a range of interactive exhibits, including a sculpture by Maya Lin and a new film about the Obamas by Manual Cinema. The center's views of Chicago would rival those found downtown, and its 3.7 acres of parkland make it a peaceful oasis in the city. With something for everyone, the Obama Presidential Center is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore the former president's legacy and connect with their community





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