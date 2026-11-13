The O2 London Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Major 2027 Concert Series

The O2 Arena in London launches a massive 2027 concert series for its 20th anniversary. Headliners include Kings of Leon and David Guetta at the iconic 20,000-capacity venue.

The O2 Arena in North Greenwich, London, is launching a comprehensive celebration of its 20th anniversary throughout the year 2027. This milestone event features a massive run of special performances designed to showcase the venue's enduring status as a global entertainment hub. The celebrations begin on May 8, 2027, when the first headline artist takes the stage for a debut performance at the iconic location.

Kings of Leon And David Guetta Headline Shows

Early announcements confirm a high-profile roster of artists scheduled to headline the concert series at the 20,000-capacity arena. Kings of Leon is confirmed to perform, bringing their global rock appeal to the English capital. Country music star Brad Paisley is also slated to play, adding genre diversity to the lineup. International dance music icon David Guetta is set to perform, continuing the venue's tradition of hosting top-tier electronic acts.

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Additional major acts announced for the anniversary series include the legendary rock band Santana. These artists join a growing list of performers scheduled for the year-long event. The full schedule of shows will be updated continuously as further announcements are made. Fans are advised to monitor official channels for the complete list of remaining performers and ticket details.

History Of The O2 Arena In London

The venue opened in 2007 within the existing structure of the Millennium Dome in North Greenwich, London. The dome originally housed the Millennium Experience exhibition in 2000, which suffered from low attendance. The original exhibition space closed in 2001 following a year of operation. Construction on the new 20,000-capacity indoor arena began in 2003. This project transformed the site into a premier music destination for the city.

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The new arena exceeded the capacity of Wembley Arena, which holds 12,500 seats. Since its launch in 2007, The O2 has hosted numerous music's biggest artists. Prince holds the record for the longest residency at the venue. He performed 21 sold-out shows in 2007 during his initial residency. The band Take That has played the arena more than any other artist. They have performed a total of 39 shows at the venue over the years.

The O2 Performance Statistics

The venue boasts significant statistical achievements in the global live music industry. It recorded the highest number of shows globally with 138 performances in a recent metric. The arena also generated the highest total gross in the UK and Ireland. Globally, it ranked second highest for total gross revenue. The O2 achieved the highest attendance in the UK and Ireland with 1.6 million fans. It also ranked second highest globally for total attendance.

These figures underscore the venue's dominance in the European live events market. The 20th anniversary series aims to maintain this high level of engagement. The mix of rock, country, and dance acts demonstrates the arena's broad appeal. The events are scheduled throughout 2027 to maximize visibility. This approach ensures a steady stream of major entertainment for residents and tourists in London.