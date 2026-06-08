The O.Z. Launches Final Chapter, Infuses Wizard of Oz with Gritty Realism

The O.Z. is a creator-owned comic book series that puts a fresh spin on the classic tale of The Wizard of Oz. Written by David Pepose, the series has been a hit on Kickstarter, and now it is launching its final chapter. The book follows the adventures of Dorothy Gale's granddaughter, also named Dorothy, who is an Iraq War veteran. As she deals with the trauma from her time in the service, she is whisked to the Land of Oz, which has been subjugated under the Scarecrow King.

The O.Z. is a creator-owned comic book series that puts a fresh spin on the classic tale of The Wizard of Oz. Written by David Pepose , the series has been a hit on Kickstarter , and now it is launching its final chapter.

The book follows the adventures of Dorothy Gale's granddaughter, also named Dorothy, who is an Iraq War veteran. As she deals with the trauma from her time in the service, she is whisked to the Land of Oz, which has been subjugated under the Scarecrow King. The inhabitants now call their homeland 'the Occupied Zone,' or 'The O.Z.

' Pepose has also provided preview pages from The O.Z. #3, which depict the horrors and trauma the Scarecrow inflicts upon his prisoners. The Scarecrow means business, and Dorothy and her friends must race against time to stop him. The Kickstarter campaign for The O.Z.

#3 promises some amazing rewards for those who preorder, including behind the scenes material, scripts, and Rojas' breakdowns. There are also tiers collecting Pepose's other works, as well as a chance to book an in-store signing by Pepose at a local comic shop. The O.Z. infuses Frank Baum's story with real-world grittiness, mixing elements of The Wizard of Oz and The Hurt Locker.

Dorothy is fighting a war on two fronts: in Oz itself and again in her mind, as she comes to terms with her past. The preview pages invoke the notorious Guantánamo Bay, and connect with it Oz's fight against the Scarecrow King in the present. David Pepose has hit on an amazing concept in The O.Z. , and now it is coming to a brutal, blood-soaked end





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The O.Z. Wizard Of Oz David Pepose Comic Book Series Kickstarter

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