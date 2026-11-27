Discover the cast and plot of The Numbers Garfield film starring Chris Pine. Learn about the magical tree adventure and upcoming release details for this family fantasy.

Disney's family fantasy film The Magic Faraway Tree is now available to stream on HBO Max today. The highly anticipated adaptation of Enid Blyton's classic novel has officially arrived on the digital platform for global audiences. This marks a significant shift from its original theatrical release strategy to a direct-to-consumer digital premiere.

Andrew Garfield takes the lead role as Tim Thompson in this magical adventure. Garfield is widely recognized for his portrayal of the Marvel superhero Spider-Man across multiple blockbuster films. His extensive filmography includes acclaimed titles such as Hacksaw Ridge and The Social Network.

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Rebecca Ferguson joins the ensemble cast as Dame Snap. Ferguson brings her celebrated dramatic presence to the screen following her success in major franchises like Dune and Mission Impossible. Her notable works also include Silo and Doctor Sleep, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

The story follows a modern family that relocates to a remote English countryside setting. Tim and his wife Polly raise three children who eventually discover a magical tree with eccentric residents living within it. The children are then transported to fantastical lands where they rekindle their family bond through shared adventures.

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Claire Foy portrays Polly Thompson opposite Garfield's character. Foy brings her acclaimed dramatic presence to the screen after her historic success in the television series The Crown. Her performance adds emotional depth to the family dynamics central to the narrative.

The supporting cast features an impressive array of talented performers. Judi Dench takes on the role of the enigmatic Dame Snap alongside Ferguson. Nonso Anozie plays a key figure in the magical realm with Simon Farnaby providing additional color. Other notable appearances include Nicola Coughlan and Dustin Demri-Burns.

The film is directed by Ben Gregor who brings a strong background in comedy and family-oriented storytelling. Nicolas Brown serves as the primary producer alongside Pippa Harris and Danny Perkins. Jane Hooks also contributes to the production team to ensure high standards across all departments.

The screenplay is adapted from the original books by Enid Blyton. The story has captivated readers for decades with its whimsical plots and memorable characters. The film aims to translate this charm into a visually stunning cinematic experience for new generations.

Critics have praised the adaptation for its visual effects and cast choices. The movie holds an 80% Tomatometer score and an 82% Popcornmeter score. These ratings indicate strong approval from both professional critics and general audiences.

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Fans of the original books have expressed high anticipation for the adaptation. Many are eager to see how the magical lands will be rendered using modern visual effects. The film promises to balance nostalgia with fresh storytelling elements that appeal to younger viewers.

The official trailer showcases breathtaking visuals of the enchanted forest and its inhabitants. It also hints at the emotional journey the family undertakes as they navigate the challenges of their new home. The streaming release allows fans to experience these visuals at home.

Disney positioned the film as a major family event for the upcoming holiday season. Marketing materials highlight the star-studded cast and the magical setting as key selling points. The studio hopes to replicate the success of other recent fantasy adaptations that resonated with global audiences.

The film is now accessible across multiple digital platforms via HBO Max. Disney plans a comprehensive marketing campaign to drive streaming subscriptions. The studio expects the film to become a staple in family entertainment for years to come.

Viewers can now watch the full feature as it becomes available on the streaming service. The release marks the culmination of years of production and post-work. It offers a new way to experience the timeless story for both old and new fans.