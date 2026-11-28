The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling on the defensive end, and it is impacting their season.

Mar 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen blocks a shot by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren in the first half at Little Caesars Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectare 19 games into the season, and they are trying to figure things out. They have a record of 9-10, and as it stands, they are a play-in team. Things have not been easy for Cleveland, and the team is taking a step in the wrong direction. One of the areas that stands out the most is its defense, and the regression is significant.

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At this point in the season, they are one of the worst defensive teams, as they are 23rd in defensive rating. Teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks are behind them, and all of those teams have losing records. There are several games below .500, and they will be lottery teams by the end of the season. For now, the Sacramento Kings hold the 30th spot, and they allow 119.6 points.