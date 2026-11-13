The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic will lose about $2.5 million in 2027 because of a new law

Denver's highest-paid athlete will reportedly pay millions more in taxes because of a new amendment approved by Colorado voters.

When Colorado voters approved an amendment to the state tax code last week, Amendment 87 created a graduated state income tax that raised taxable income for those earning more than $500,000 starting in 2027.

Denver is home to teams in each of the four major North American men's professional sports leagues, and its highest-paid athletes in football, basketball, baseball and hockey are among those impacted the most by the new law. No individual athlete will be compensated more handsomely in the first year of the new tax rate than Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

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According to Sportico's Michael McCann and Robert Raiola, taxable income above $1 million will be taxed at the top marginal rate of 8.4%, which translates to about $2.5 million more than Jokiç would have paid under a 4.4% flat tax in 2027. Jokic's five-year, $276 million contract with the Nuggets guarantees him $62.8 million in 2027-28 and $59 million in 2026-27.

More news: Warriors’ Kristaps Porziņģis Makes Ominous Decision About His NBA Future Sportico estimated that the Broncos, Nuggets, Rockies, and Avalanche — as well as the Colorado Rapids and Denver Summit FC — employ "likely around 100 players will earn $1 million or more in 2027.

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" According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, 52 of Denver's 53 active players earn more than $1 million this season. Others affected to a lesser degree than Jokic include Colorado Rockies slugger Kris Bryant and University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders .

More news: Orioles GM Reveals Key Advice He Received From NBA Counterpart Colorado was not alone in its zeal to tax the wealthy this year; California put a one-time billionaire tax on its state ballots this month too, but it failed to pass at the polls. Whether the new Colorado amendment dissuades pro athletes from signing in Denver — or hurts Sanders' future recruiting efforts — remains to be seen.

It might have the opposite effect on those seeking five-figure jobs in the state; Amendment 87's graduated tax schedule means reduced taxes for those earning less than $100,000 beginning next year. For more NBA news, visit Newsweek SportsDenver is home to teams in each of the four major North American men's professional sports leagues, and its highest-paid athletes in football, basketball, baseball and hockey are among those impacted the most by the new law.

, taxable income above $1 million will be taxed at the top marginal rate of 8.4%, which translates to about $2.5 million more than Jokiç would have paid under a 4.4% flat tax in 2027. — as well as the Colorado Rapids and Denver Summit FC — employ"likely around 100 players will earn $1 million or more in 2027.

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" According toslugger Kris Bryant and University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders . Colorado was not alone in its zeal to tax the wealthy this year; California put a one-time billionaire tax on its state ballots this month too, but itWhether the new Colorado amendment dissuades pro athletes from signing in Denver — or hurts Sanders' future recruiting efforts — remains to be seen.

It might have the opposite effect on those seeking five-figure jobs in the state;