Anya Taylor-Joy stars in The Northman, available free on Fandango starting December 3. Discover other holiday classics and new titles on this free streaming platform.

The holiday season approaches with Thanksgiving this Thursday and Christmas just weeks away, creating the perfect opportunity for viewers to unwind at home. Fandango is launching a new collection of free streaming content starting December 3 to help audiences make the most of the upcoming break. This addition features Anya Taylor-Joy in the fantasy film The Northman, which holds a 90 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. The release follows her acclaimed performance as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit.

The Northman Release Details and VOD History

Fandango will make The Northman available for free viewing beginning December 3. This announcement comes four years after the film's initial theatrical release in cinemas. The Norse action drama earned rave reviews from critics during its run but underperformed at the box office. It found significant success on video-on-demand platforms in the years following its premiere. The film fits into a broader lineup of familiar holiday favorites arriving on the service throughout December.

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Stakeholder Positions and Streaming Strategy

Fandango positions this release as a way for consumers to access premium content without cost during the festive season. TV Insider exclusively revealed the date, highlighting the strategic timing after Thanksgiving and before Christmas. The platform includes classic holiday titles alongside new additions to attract diverse audiences. This approach allows viewers to catch up on their watchlists from the comfort of their homes. The service aims to provide a comprehensive collection of entertainment options for the busy holiday period.

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Real-World Impact on Holiday Viewing Habits

Viewers can now stream The Northman without a subscription, joining other notable titles in the lineup. The schedule includes the 1994 classic Miracle on 34th Street and A Christmas Carol starring George C. Scott. Additional films available include The Family Stone, The Fabelmans, and The Passion of the Christ. Anya Taylor-Joy's versatile career spans thriller, fantasy, comedy, action, and science fiction genres. Her presence in the lineup draws attention to the platform's expanded offerings for the end of the year.