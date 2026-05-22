The Ninja SLUSHi MAX Frozen Drink Maker: A must-have for big social events this summer

Daily Mail journalists describe the Ninja SLUSHi MAX Frozen Drink Maker as a must-have for any big social event this summer. They were hosting a farewell party for a friend moving to Australia and found it the perfect thing to give her a good send-off. The machine is described as a great buy and has been praised for its ease of use. It comes with stickers placed all over it for guidance on how to make slushies, making it perfect for any technophobes or those with children helping to prepare.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. We were hosting a farewell party for a friend moving to Australia, so we chose the Ninja SLUSHi MAX Frozen Drink Maker to give her a good send-off.

It arrived in a huge box but was mostly in one piece when we removed it from the packaging. The machine is beautiful-looking and can provide slushies for up to 10 people at one time. On the day of the party, we used ready-made buzz balls as an instant party trick and made them into slushies, which turned out brilliantly. The machine is easy to use and has stickers placed all over it for guidance on how to make slushies.

It's perfect for any big social event this summer, especially on a hot day





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ninja Slushi MAX Frozen Drink Maker Slushie Maker Party Favor Social Event

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cincinnati Reds, Nike launch limited-edition City Connect Air Max sneakersThe May 30 release at Great American Ball Park will be first-come, first-served, with a limit of one pair per person.

Read more »

Nike’s Futuristic New Air Max Sneaker Is Getting Fresh Colors for SummerNike has a new 'Bright Crimson/Fire Red' colorway of its futuristic Air Liquid Max sneaker coming out this summer. Find a full look and release info.

Read more »

Harry Potter Reboot Series Coming to HBO Max This DecemberFans of the Harry Potter franchise can expect a new release on HBO Max this December, marking the start of a reboot series.

Read more »

Smart Home Deals: Portable Power Stations, Slushi Machines, and More ProductsDiscover the best home appliance deals available right now, including discounts of hundreds of dollars on essential items like portable power stations and smoke/grill simulators. Get the full list of deals and deals that are worth your time and maximize your savings.

Read more »