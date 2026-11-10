The Nineties divorce epidemic may have put a generation off having children

At primary school, I had two best girlfriends. We went everywhere as a three, and did everything together. I’m not sure quite why I remember it, but one day on the way home from school something on the radio prompted a motherly discussion about divorce.

Millennials who grew up listening to their parents argue through closed doors now carry a deep-seated fear of commitment - E+/recep-bg At primary school, I had two best girlfriends.

We went everywhere as a three, and did everything together. I’m not sure quite why I remember it, but one day on the way home from school something on the radio prompted a motherly discussion aboutThe statistic was one in three couples would end in divorce. It was the early Noughties; I was eight or nine at the time. I did the maths.

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I remember thinking, between the three of us, it would be one of our parents. Two decades later, I can confirm, it was two out of three who ended up with separated parents. Despite it being an increasingly normalised social phenomenon, divorce is still a taboo. Sharing that your parents are no longer together usually comes with an awkward pause, not a rallying cheer.

I thought about the three of us recently, as the public conversation about why women were not having children was front and centre. Truthfully, as a childless 30-something, is frequently on my mind. But somewhere between Camilla Cavendish on the podcast circuit promoting her new book, I’ve felt a particular pressure, perhaps even a guilt at my own delay.

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I don’t refute any of the current arguments around declining fertility rates, from Nargund’s warnings on the fertility window and IVF to the costs of raising a family. Cavendish, meanwhile, is right that the headline problem is partnership itself: that there are far fewer couples today is a stark insight into our procreation challenges. I don’t think the advent of hook-up culture can quite explain it though.

Our parents were doing that but still managed to settle down and have children. I think there may be a more first principles consideration for our generational reluctance to pair up. If we go deeper, and trust Freud for a second, I wonder whether our parents may have some answers. The people now hesitating on relationships and children are the same generation who grew up watching their parents’ marriage come apart.

, the year I was born. The 1990s saw some of the highest divorce rates in modern history. Around a quarter of couples who married in 1995 had divorced within a decade. This rose to almost 40 per cent within 20 years.

For those marrying in 1998, 41 per cent had divorced by their 25th anniversary. Those of us who were born during these peak divorce years are the ones who are having fewer children and leaving it later to do so.for marriage and childrearing. I’m sympathetic to the structural dilemma of the era. By this decade, economic rights had arrived for women, they could get mortgages and credit cards independently, but a domestic and relational blueprint had not yet caught up.

My mother was a senior manager, leading a large team, when she gave birth to my brother. The agreement was that she would return to work with him in tow. A few weeks in, the company director decided it wasn’t working to have a baby in the office and laid her off. After a high-flying career in the 1980s, by the mid-nineties she was a stay-at-home mother while my father grew his business.

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Unlike my grandmother, who never worked a day outside the home, my mother knew exactly what financial freedom felt like: she was a decision-maker, a homeowner in her own right and had full control over her life. She had tasted independence and then had it taken away.was a common cause of conflict. My father felt enormous pressure to provide for the family; my mother felt her wings clipped, kept from the world in which she had once worked.

I don’t think either had the words to say so to the other. Developmental psychologists largely agree that children are highly sensitive to the emotional climate between parents from an early age. I was a child acutely tuned to my parents’ disputes. I learnt early on to read a silence around supper time before I really knew what it meant.

Now, as I delay having children of my own, I carry that with me: the sound of a raised voice through a closed door and the promise not to let a child of mine lie awake listening to it.in England and Wales were living with a partner in 2025, with just one in four of those aged between 18-29. As it takes longer to feel stable and secure in a partnership, we are leaving it later to have children, and sometimes it’s too late.

For a decade I thought prioritising myself was the right thing to be doing. The feminist act of pursuing independence. I was doing everything my mother set out to do but didn’t quite get to in the end. My intention was always to have children, with a stronger and more stable foundation.

But now, I am increasingly panicked about time. I think back to my childhood friends. Two of us don’t yet have children. I’ll let you figure out which of us is married, with a growing family.