The Night of Broken Glass Film Set for January 29 2027 Release

The Night of Broken Glass premieres on January 29 2027. Directed by Stefan Ruzowitzky the historical thriller depicts the Kristallnacht events in Berlin with Owen and Pettyfer.

Historical thriller The Night of Broken Glass will arrive in theaters on January 29 2027. The film dramatizes the violent events of Kristallnacht which occurred in November 1938. Quiver Distribution has secured the rights to release this significant historical drama to global audiences.

Kristallnacht Historical Context and Setting

The narrative is grounded in the true events of November 1938 when the Nazi Party launched a coordinated attack on the Jewish population. This violence was triggered by the assassination of a German diplomat in Paris. The setting shifts to Berlin where Jewish neighborhoods and synagogues face widespread destruction.

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Quiver Distribution co-presidents Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz emphasized the urgency of the story. They noted that rising antisemitism makes this historical account particularly relevant today. The film aims to highlight the courage required to stand against injustice during a defining moment in history.

Director Stefan Ruzowitzky and Screenplay Team

Stefan Ruzowitzky directs the project bringing his acclaimed background to the role. His 2007 drama The Counterfeiters won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. This previous success establishes his credibility in handling complex historical narratives.

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The screenplay was crafted by a team of writers including Jonathan Frank Scott Mann Uli Edel and Julius Grützke. Their combined efforts focus on dramatizing the specific night of violence with accuracy and depth. The script aims to provide a gripping look at the mechanisms of state-sponsored persecution.

Police Lieutenant Wilhelm Krützfeld Narrative Arc

Owen portrays Police Lieutenant Wilhelm Krützfeld who investigates a murder amid the chaos. His partner Kai Lehmann is played by Pettyfer as they navigate the dangerous environment. The pair are tasked with investigating the murder of a Jewish doctor during the riots.

Krützfeld receives orders to stand down as the city descends into widespread violence. He finds himself torn between his duty to the regime and his personal moral compass. The official synopsis states he must find the courage to act on his convictions over one harrowing night.

The character confronts his conscience and decides whether to risk everything to do what is right. This internal conflict drives the emotional core of the film. The narrative focuses on individual agency within a system designed to suppress it.

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Quiver Distribution Release Strategy and Themes

Quiver Distribution manages the release of The Night of Broken Glass to ensure broad accessibility. The company highlighted the film as a powerful testament to human resilience. They view the project as a necessary reminder of the dangers of unchecked hatred.

The release date of January 29 2027 allows ample time for marketing and audience awareness. The film serves as a cinematic examination of moral choices during times of crisis. It invites viewers to reflect on the importance of standing up for justice.

The production team combines historical rigor with cinematic storytelling techniques. The result is a film that educates while entertaining. The Night of Broken Glass stands as a significant addition to the genre of historical thrillers.