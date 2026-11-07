The Nice Guys Surpasses Box Office Classics on Apple TV Streaming Charts

Shane Blacks The Nice Guys climbs Apple TV rankings, beating Prisoners and Interstellar, as fans rediscover the 2016 crime comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe.

Shane Black's 2016 crime comedy The Nice Guys has experienced a significant resurgence in viewership, climbing the Apple TV streaming charts to surpass several major theatrical releases. This renewed popularity comes more than eight years after the film initially debuted in cinemas, demonstrating its enduring appeal to audiences seeking high-quality entertainment.

The film has now moved ahead of well-known titles including Prisoners, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in the platform's rankings. It also displaced newer releases such as Matchbox, Tenzing, and Mayday, while sharing attention with major productions like Interstellar and F1, highlighting its competitive standing in the current market.

Core Details of the Crime Comedy

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Shane Black directed The Nice Guys, an R-rated comedy that is set in 1970s Los Angeles and follows two unlikely partners. Ryan Gosling stars as Holland March, a struggling private investigator, while Russell Crowe plays Jackson Healy, a hired enforcer with a reputation for violence. The plot centers on their investigation into the disappearance of a young woman and the suspicious death of a porn star, blending mystery with dark humor.

Angourie Rice portrays Holly March, the daughter of the protagonist, adding a layer of family dynamics to the narrative. The ensemble cast also includes Margaret Qualley, Matt Bomer, Kim Basinger, and Yaya DaCosta. The movie runs for 116 minutes and has been praised for its successful fusion of action sequences, detective mystery elements, and comedic timing.

Warner Bros. released the film, with production companies including Silver Pictures, Waypoint Entertainment, and RatPac-Dune Entertainment contributing to its creation. Shane Black co-wrote the screenplay with Anthony Bagarozzi, and Joel Silver served as the producer, ensuring the film maintained a distinct tonal balance between grit and humor.

Stakeholder Positions and Critical Reception

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Despite its initial struggle to become a major box-office hit during its theatrical run, The Nice Guys has garnered significant critical acclaim over time. The film holds a 91% Tomatometer score from more than 320 professional reviews and a 79% Popcornmeter score from more than 50,000 audience ratings on major review aggregators.

Fans have been particularly hooked by the script and the electric chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. Their on-screen scenes delivered plenty of laughs, thanks to perfectly timed banter that showcases the comedic strengths of both actors. Gosling was a particular standout for many viewers, winning fans over with his hilarious expressions and impeccable comic timing during key moments.

The renewed interest in the film suggests that audiences are increasingly turning to streaming platforms to discover quality cinema that may have been overlooked during its original release window. This shift highlights the changing landscape of movie consumption, where theatrical success is no longer the sole indicator of a film's long-term value.

Real-World Impact and Streaming Success

The climb up the Apple TV rankings indicates a growing appetite for genre-blending films that combine noir elements with comedy. By surpassing titles like Interstellar and F1, The Nice Guys demonstrates that narrative-driven stories with strong character dynamics can compete effectively against high-budget spectacles.

This trend reflects a broader movement in the entertainment industry where older films find new life through digital distribution. The film's success on streaming platforms provides a fresh audience with the opportunity to engage with the work of director Shane Black and producer Joel Silver.

As more viewers discover The Nice Guys, its standing in pop culture continues to solidify. The film's ability to attract viewers years after its release underscores the importance of streaming services in curating and promoting diverse content to global audiences.