The Nice Guys Surges to Number One on Apple TV After Decade

The 2016 crime comedy thriller The Nice Guys has reached the top spot on Apple TV streaming services, showcasing a significant resurgence ten years after its initial box office underperformance.

The 2016 crime comedy-thriller The Nice Guys has officially reclaimed its place in pop culture by soaring to number one on the Apple TV streaming charts. This significant milestone occurs approximately a decade after the film initially failed to capture the attention of moviegoers in theaters, marking a late-stage victory for a project that has since gained immense popularity through digital platforms.

Box Office Bomb Turns Streaming Champion

The film opened on May 20, 2016, and despite earning critical praise, it failed to make a financial splash during its theatrical run. The movie earned just $71 million against a $50 million production budget, and when factoring in marketing and distribution costs, the financial outlook was hardly encouraging at the time. However, its current position at the top of the Apple TV charts demonstrates that audiences have caught on to the movie through word of mouth, discovering its value long after it left cinemas.

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Shane Black Directs 1970s Los Angeles Mystery

Written and directed by Shane Black, The Nice Guys transports audiences to 1970s Los Angeles, where two unlikely investigators become entangled in a conspiracy surrounding a missing woman and massive corruption. The narrative unfolds as a hilarious, thrilling, refreshing, and chaotic combination of detective noir, buddy comedy, and Hollywood action. Shane Black, who also wrote the script alongside Anthony Bagarozzi, utilizes his track record of hits like Iron Man 3 and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang to craft a story that felt fresh as the industry became more franchise-oriented.

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe Form Perfect Duo

The relationship between Ryan Gosling's Holland March and Russell Crowe's Jackson Healy forms the crux of the film, with their dysfunction serving as its primary highlight. Russell Crowe plays a physically imposing tough guy in the same vein as his role in Gladiator, while Ryan Gosling leans on comedic skills to portray the irresponsible alcoholic March. Gosling delivers one of the best comedic performances of his career, hinging almost entirely on his talent for physical comedy and impeccable timing. Crowe provides the perfect counterbalance as the straight man, using dry, understated reactions to make Gosling's character even funnier.

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Deep Emotional Complexity Behind the Comedy

Viewers have begun discovering what makes the movie such a fun watch over the past decade, including its inventive action sequences, razor-sharp dialogue, and endlessly quotable lines. Much of this appeal stems from Shane Black's understanding of what makes a great buddy comedy. Neither character is a traditional hero; Healy is brute force, while March is an irresponsible alcoholic whose young daughter often shows smarter judgment than both adults. Crowe gives Jackson Healy emotional complexity that keeps him from falling into traditional tough-guy tropes, creating genuine depth beneath the jokes.

What Comes Next for the Cult Classic Film

Through the insults and violent encounters, including when Healy breaks March's arm in one of the movie's funniest scenes, The Nice Guys is ultimately about two men who are at their lowest, discovering they need one another. The genuine detective mystery is precisely why the film works and is worth repeated viewings. Ten years after its release, the renewed streaming popularity feels like a victory for a movie most once overlooked, with the runtime clocking in at 116 minutes. While many fans remain hopeful for a sequel, the movie works perfectly well on its own as a standalone cultural touchstone.