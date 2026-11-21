Between now and the end of the regular season, you will know more about many of these names.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sept. 20, 2026.

The stars can’t always do it by themselves. As the playoff races intensify, X factors will emerge who will go a long way in separating the contenders from the pretenders. Exhaustive film study from the Serby Says crack staff has identified its X factors who bear watching on 24 aspiring playoff teams.

Also read NFL Hot Seat: Aaron Glenn Favored as Next Coach to Be Fired After Midseason Slump

Division by division: Ryan Flournoy of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 15, 2026. Carolina Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade forces New Orleans Saints' Jordyn Tyson out of bounds during an NFL game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor catches a ball over Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium.

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Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane catches a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Patrick Mahomes and Emmett Johnson of the Chiefs celebrate a touchdown on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.