The next YouTube phenomenon hitting the big screen

In this week’s Installer: Pokémon Legos, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Cape Fear.

an awesome set of smart Legos, and much more.is editor-at-large and Vergecast co-host with over a decade of experience covering consumer tech. Previously, at Protocol, The Wall Street Journal, and Wired.

-iest stuff in the world. This is apparently the show’s series finale, and it’s in theaters for the next couple of weeks before it hits YouTube. The I’m still torn on Lego’s whole Smart Brick concept, which has lots of potential but not much actual cool use right now. But I suspect a lot of us are going to want to preorder the 12 new interactiveYeah, fine, whatever, this is a two-year-old game, but it’s finally on Xbox and Switch!

I know how manyfans there are out there, and by all accounts this is one of the series’ best titles. I have always been too intimidated to get into it… but now that there’sThis kind of clip-on, open-ear headphone definitely isn’t for everyone, but I love them for the times when I want to listen to music or a podcast without actually disconnecting from the real world — and I’m psyched to see a cheaper model.

I’ve heard some people had connectivity issues with the previous model, so here’s hoping the upgrade fixes that.lineup, and the whole PC industry’s bet that AI will change the way we use our laptops forever. I’m not convinced, but I do love the sound and look of this ultra-powerful Surface Laptop, even though I’m sure it’ll be out of my price range when it launches later this year.

This trailer has been following me around the internet for a couple of weeks, and it sure seems like Javier Bardem pulled off yet another terrifying villain performance. At the very least, let this new Apple TV series be your sign to go watch both the “Nightsword” is just a hilariously overwrought name for a computer mouse, but I love the idea of a dedicated button for launching Stream Deck controls.

I’m also just now realizing I need to make a lot more use of the virtual Stream Deck anyway, which is a pretty powerful way to control your computer.and plenty of connectivity , all for $479. I’m not sure I love the front-and-center touchscreen, but I’ve been shopping for a soundbar, and this one has serious potential.

This is the kind of puzzle game I love: It’s not terribly chaotic or complex, but it does give you a million different things to do and think about. This one also makes incredibly clever use of music! I’ve been hearing great things about the demo, and the story underneath the puzzles.e-reader that has been all over my social feed the last few months. The very first thing I did after opening the box?

Install the CrossPoint firmware, an open-source project that has become a huge hit in the e-reading community. , a developer I’ve known for a long time. I think we first met chatting about Newton Mail, one of my all-time favorite email apps.

He also worked on a great voice notes app called Cleft Notes, and a bunch of other cool projects. After Justin and I chatted this week about the state and future of CrossPoint, I asked him to share his homescreen with us. I half thought he’d just send a picture of his Xteink device, but what I got from him was even more surprising. And delightful.

Here’s Justin’s homescreen, plus some info on the apps he uses and why:Unihertz Titan 2. Full QWERTY keyboard and a massive screen / battery=I just work from my phone most days, no laptop needed. You didn’t ask but I’m also using Nothing earbuds and headphones. I have really leaned into the minimal and dark mode-only approach to homescreens over the last few years.

No visual stimulation allowed.. I have a custom widget of an app I built called In Your Space, which is a shameless rip-off of the iOS app. What’s amazing about the world we live in now is that I can just AI-code my perfect meeting reminder app, and I don’t even have to share it with anyone else!

This app exists solely on my phone and does exactly what I need, down to the most personal and unique details about how my life works, not yours or any other user’s. I also asked Justin to share a few things he’s into right now. Here’s what he sent back: As someone who spends 16-odd hours a day working on a computer, I’m currently enjoying anything that gets me away from a backlight and holding something tactile.

Myis always in my pocket, and I blow through chapters of my books instead of doomscrolling on my phone now. It’s legitimately the best gadget I’ve bought in 10+ years. I’ve been 3D printing any and all fidget toys I can get my hands on, such as the very coolor message me on Signal — @davidpierce.11 — with your recommendations for anything and everything, and we’ll feature some of our favorites here every week.

For even more great recommendations, check out the replies tofor most coding, but every once in a while I just need to edit a Python or JS script and not wait for PyCharm or VS Code to launch. LazyVim gives me the IDE experience without the bloat. ” — Kevin, which have now started shipping to folks. Can’t wait to get my clickity clackity typing on without having to use the full case on my Pixel 10 Pro.

” — Joshto configure my workflow on my newly acquired IBM M2 keyboard. There’s a ton of Mac launchers out there, but Tuna is quick. It’s also configurable enough to make it powerful, but doesn’t feel like overkill like Raycast. ” — Mikeseason two is spooky now, with a night map that’s actually dark, and gear was wiped, so everyone’s on equal footing.

It’s a great game that deserves more praise and attention. ” — Train Man Emeritus. It’s a voice dialog with an AI bot to talk about pretty much anything. They don’t mention friendship or anything like that, although maybe it’s possible.

I used it to explain details of a few topics that I needed to learn about. Conversations are extremely realistic. Almost like what Alexa should be but isn’t. ” — Jayis designed from the ground up to be activated via trackpad gestures.

The app’s design and gesture-first approach actually convinced me to replacefor window management, adding another trackpad gesture to my workflow felt completely natural. Despite some early bugs, the core concept is solid. ” — Travisabout a year ago for $200. There’s no subscription, it looks like any other smart ring, the battery lasts for a week, and it tracks workouts and sleep.

I would think that for the people that don’t need all the bells and whistles of an Oura, a ring like this is an obvious choice. ” — Bruce. The movie’s out in two weeks, but the media tour is already in full swing, and it appears we’re due for a lot of really fascinating discussions about screentime, technology, and what it means to be human.

Andrew Stanton, the movie’s director, gave, too. I love that a “kids movie” might be our best chance in forever to have these conversations for real. Valve says it’s ready to launch the Steam Machine this summer





verge / 🏆 94. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pokémon Champions Coming to Mobile June 17 with Cross-Save and Free Raichu PromoPokémon Champions is launching on iOS and Android on June 17, 2026, with full cross-save support and a free Raichu promotion for all players who log in during the launch period.

Read more »

LEGO Pokémon Smart Play Set Brings Paldean Starters to Life with Interactive FeaturesThe LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Sprigatito, Fuecoco & Quaxly set lets fans build and play with the three Paldean starter Pokémon, featuring smart tags for sound and light effects.

Read more »

Pokémon: Recharged Yellow Is The Perfect 30th Anniversary AdventurePokémon: Recharged Yellow is out now.

Read more »

Pokémon Black and White 3: Genesis ROM Hack Offers New Unova AdventureA fan-made ROM hack builds on Pokémon Black and White with a sequel set in Unova, featuring expanded Pokémon, moves, and an original story.

Read more »