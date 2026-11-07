The next wave of batteries: 7 technologies for EVs and the grid

Explore seven emerging battery technologies that could extend EV range, shorten charging times, or store renewable electricity for longer.

LFP accounted for about 90% of new stationary battery storage deployments in 2025An electric car has to carry every pound of its battery down the road, so packing more energy into the same weight of battery can translate into more miles.

A battery beside a power substation faces a different test: how long it can supply electricity when solar or wind output drops. Lithium iron phosphate already serves both markets, accounting for around 90 percent of new stationary battery storage deployments in 2025, according to the International Energy Agency. Six other technologies show where automakers and utilities could go next, from silicon-rich electrodes to batteries that discharge by rusting.

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Solid-state batteries replace the liquid electrolyte that carries ions between electrodes with a solid material. That change could help engineers use a lithium-metal anode, which can store more energy per unit of weight than the graphite anodes common in EVs. The challenge is keeping the solid layers in contact as the battery charges and discharges. Some designs rely on external pressure to maintain that contact, creating an extra engineering problem when those cells are assembled into a vehicle pack.

Adding more silicon to a lithium-ion battery’s anode can increase how much lithium the electrode holds. That could give automakers more room to extend driving range within the same battery pack footprint.as it takes up lithium during charging and contracts as the battery discharges. Blending porous silicon with graphite is one way researchers have tried to limit swelling and preserve capacity over repeated charging cycles. Lithium-sulfur cells pair a lithium-metal anode with a sulfur-based cathode.

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The chemistry has a high theoretical capacity for storing energy per kilogram, making it attractive for vehicles where every pound of battery weight matters. During operation, compounds called polysulfides can dissolve into the electrolyte and migrate between electrodes. This movement, known as the shuttle effect, reduces performance and makes it harder to retain capacity over the many charging cycles an EV battery must withstand. Lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, is already used in mass-market EVs and grid storage systems.

Its relatively low cost and ability to handle frequent charging and discharging make it particularly useful for shifting surplus solar generation into the evening.. That trade-off matters in a long-range EV, where carrying more battery weight affects the vehicle’s design, while a stationary installation has more flexibility.replace lithium with sodium as the ion that moves between electrodes.

They can perform better than LFP in cold weather, an advantage for electric vehicles that spend their working days outdoors.puts the latest sodium-ion cells at up to 175 watt-hours per kilogram, compared with up to 205 for the latest LFP cells. That difference makes city cars, delivery vehicles and stationary storage more promising applications than long-range EVs.store energy in liquid electrolytes held in two external tanks.

Pumps circulate the liquids through a stack of cells, where electrochemical reactions allow the battery to charge or deliver electricity. The stack determines how much power the system can deliver at once. Increasing the amount of electrolyte lets a utility extend discharge time while keeping the same peak output, giving operators more flexibility when sizing a storage project. An iron-air battery generates electricity as iron reacts with oxygen and forms rust.

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Charging reverses the reaction, converting the rust back into iron so the process can start again. Form Energy designed its iron-air system to discharge for up to 100 hours. A system designed for that duration could help utilities bridge several consecutive days of weak wind or solar output. The most valuable battery improvement depends on where the battery goes.

For a driver, more energy in a lighter pack could mean fewer charging stops on a long trip. For a utility, the payoff might be several extra hours of electricity from the same power rating. A flow battery could shift afternoon solar generation into the evening, while iron-air storage targets gaps that stretch across days. Atharva is a full-time content writer with a post-graduate degree in media & amp; entertainment and a graduate degree in electronics & telecommunications.

He has written in the sports and technology domains respectively. In his leisure time, Atharva loves learning about digital marketing and watching soccer matches. His main goal behind joining Interesting Engineering is to learn more about how the recent technological advancements are helping human beings on both societal and individual levels in their daily lives.