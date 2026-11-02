The Next Three Days Streaming Info Release Date Cast Box Office

Watch The Next Three Days streaming now on Fawesome. Learn about Russell Crowe, Lara Flynn Boyle, the Nov 19 2010 release, and the $67.4 million box office success.

Russell Crowe stars in The Next Three Days, a gripping thriller released on November 19, 2010, which is now available for free streaming with ads on Fawesome. The film follows a husband who plans an elaborate prison escape after his wife is sentenced to life in prison. Viewers can watch this 133-minute feature, originally carrying a PG-13 rating, on the ad-supported platform today without a subscription fee.

The Next Three Days Plot and Cast Details

Russell Crowe stars as John Brennan, while Lara Flynn Boyle plays his wife, Lara. Wilde appears as Nicole, a friend of the couple, while Liam Neeson portrays Damon Pennington, a former prisoner who shares his experience with prison escapes. Written and directed by Paul Haggis, the 133-minute feature is a remake of the 2008 French film Anything for Her, directed by Fred Cavayé. The story follows John Brennan as his life turns upside down after his wife, Lara, is arrested for murdering her boss.

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Although she maintains her innocence, the court finds her guilty and sentences her to prison. Three years later, her final appeal is rejected, leaving John desperate to find another way to bring her home. With no experience in planning an escape, he eventually decides to take matters into his hands and orchestrate a prison break. John turns to Damon Pennington for advice, and Damon walks him through the risks and challenges of escaping from prison.

Film Reception and Box Office Performance

The Next Three Days currently gives it a 50% critics' score from 168 reviews, while its audience score stands at 66%. It also holds a 52 out of 100 rating on Metacritic. The film earned $67.4 million worldwide against a reported $30 million budget. Its domestic earnings reached approximately $21.1 million, showing moderate financial success despite mixed critical reception.

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John carefully studies his instructions and begins putting together a plan, knowing that even a single mistake could derail the entire operation. The story follows his attempts to free Lara while staying one step ahead of the authorities. The film features a star-studded cast including Russell Crowe, Lara Flynn Boyle, Wilde, and Liam Neeson, who bring intensity to their roles in this tense drama.

Streaming Availability and Platform Details

The Next Three Days is now available to watch for free on Fawesome with advertisements. This streaming option allows audiences to access the 133-minute film without a subscription, making it accessible to a wider range of viewers. The platform offers the movie in its original theatrical version, preserving the PG-13 rating and the full narrative experience crafted by director Paul Haggis.

For those interested in similar genre films, the article also mentions other recent entertainment news. This includes discussions about Liam Neeson's upcoming action thriller The Mongoose, which has drawn comparisons to 1970s cinema. Additionally, there are reports on Liam Neeson's new action thriller being one of his lowest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes. The trailer for The Mongoose was announced in 2024 and features high-speed action sequences.

Other entertainment updates include Halle Berry's reaction to Zendaya's Halloween look and Dave Bautista's physical transformation for his next role. Jason Momoa's latest movie is reportedly underperforming at the box office. These diverse topics highlight the breadth of current entertainment coverage, while The Next Three Days remains a standout thriller available for immediate streaming on Fawesome.