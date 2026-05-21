The Next Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movie Looks Promising After New Film's Release

The upcoming The Texas Chainsaw Massacre film is looking promising after the release of a new movie that serves as a prequel, thanks to its critical reception and early box office success. The new film, Obsession, has taken relatively well-tred horror territory into fresh-feeling and legitimately unsettling directions, boding well for the impending film. Its budget-friendly approach and box office earnings of over $31 million also make it a financially viable success.

The 2026 movie that effectively serves as a prequel of sorts for the next The Texas Chainsaw Massacre film paints a seriously promising picture for the upcoming film for more than one reason.

With its distinctive scenes and characters and its consistent ability to horrify audiences in ways they may not have previously realized were possible, the success of the original The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has lived on throughout the decades. However, the franchise itself has been at something of a standstill for a fair few years now, with the last movie in the series currently having released in 2022.

That said, though, a new film is on the horizon, which could well be just what the franchise needs to reignite its success once more





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