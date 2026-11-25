The Next Pro Season 2 secures California tax credits and moves production from Australia to Los Angeles, defying industry exodus trends while Robert Irwin returns as host.

ABC has officially renewed the dance competition spinoff The Next Pro for a second season, confirming a strategic production move from Australia to Los Angeles. This decision marks a significant shift for the series, as it becomes the first unscripted program to utilize new California film and television tax credits specifically to relocate from an international site. The renewal solidifies the show's return for next year while establishing a new precedent for Hollywood productions navigating recent industry trends.

The relocation to Los Angeles serves as a direct counterpoint to the broader exodus of television production away from California. High-profile competitors such as American Idol recently moved their operations to Georgia to seek favorable filming conditions. Similarly, The Masked Singer relocated its production to New Jersey, highlighting the fragmentation of major television hubs outside traditional California centers. The Next Pro defies this pattern by securing a vital financial incentive to return.

Also read ‘Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro’ Renewed For Season 2 At ABC

This strategic move was made possible by the California Film & Television Jobs Act, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law in 2025. The legislation expanded tax credit eligibility to include unscripted shows for the first time, a category previously excluded from such benefits. The Next Pro becomes only the second unscripted series to receive this specific credit, following Netflix's upcoming series Schooled!. Approximately fifteen percent of the act's budget is allocated to support the relocation of television series back to the state.

The production environment for the first season differed significantly from the current setup. That initial season was filmed entirely in Australia, where it employed approximately 110 local cast and crew members. According to data from Screen Queensland, that production contributed around A$7.2 million, equivalent to roughly five million US dollars, to the local Australian economy. The shift to Los Angeles leverages the specific economic incentives now available in California to offset operational costs.

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Season two will feature eight aspiring male dancers competing intensely for the opportunity to join the professional roster on Dancing with the Stars. Robert Irwin returns to anchor the competition as the host for the second season, providing continuity for viewers who followed the debut campaign. His return ensures that the personal connection with the audience remains intact as the show transitions to its new American base.

While Irwin's role is confirmed, the status of the judging panel remains uncertain. It is currently unclear whether judges Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas will return to their critical roles for the upcoming episodes. This ambiguity leaves a question mark over the critical reception of the new season, as their presence has been a staple of the format's success.

Beyond the main competition, the show offers additional engagement opportunities for its dedicated fanbase. Superfans will have the chance to partner with the hopeful contestants during the competition, adding a layer of interactive excitement to the format. This interactive element is designed to deepen viewer investment in the contestants' journeys as they vie for the pro spot.

The production leadership continues with experienced oversight from key creative figures. Conrad Green serves as the showrunner and executive producer alongside Deena Katz. Ryan O'Dowd, Krystal Whitney, and Alex Cross also serve as executive producers for the series. Quinn Lipton serves as co-executive producer, ensuring robust management of the production elements.

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The success of The Next Pro in securing California tax credits may influence future decisions by other networks regarding where to produce their content. As the first show to use the credit for a relocation from an international location, it sets a precedent for how productions can leverage state incentives to move operations back to the United States. The outcome of this season will likely be scrutinized by other producers considering similar moves.

The second season of The Next Pro is scheduled to air next year, giving audiences time to anticipate the return of Robert Irwin and the new pool of dancers. The decision by BBC Studios to invest in California production underscores the effectiveness of the state's revised tax policy in attracting major entertainment projects. As the industry continues to evolve, this trajectory could signal a gradual reversal of the recent exodus from Los Angeles.