Pudu Robotics moves embodied AI from lab demos to real-world business impact with specialized robots and local hubs.

Real-world robotics adoption requires expanding machine capabilities while making commercial deployment much simpler. Local European infrastructure, training, and support hubs help businesses scale commercial robot operations.

Robotics is entering a new stage of development. Advances in AI and embodied intelligence are enabling machines to perceive, reason, and interact with the physical world in increasingly sophisticated ways. Yet the range of tasks robots can reliably perform remains limited, while many capabilities already available have yet to reach widespread commercial adoption.is working to close that gap between what robots can demonstrate and what businesses can put to work.

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Following the October opening of its European headquarters in Neuss, Germany, the company gathered regional partners in Amsterdam on November 4, 2026, for its European Partner Summit. To date, Pudu has shipped over 130,000 units across more than 85 countries and regions, deploying machines across 16 industries and over 900 application scenarios. Felix Zhang, CEO and founder of Pudu Robotics, sees two priorities for the industry.

Advances in embodied intelligence can expand the range of tasks robots can perform, while simpler deployment can help businesses put existing capabilities to work. Controlled demonstrations often highlight single, general-purpose humanoid robots. Real workplaces, however, involve a wide range of tasks, environments, and operational requirements. A robot designed for floor cleaning, for example, has different hardware and functional requirements from one built to transport materials or interact with people.

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Pudu Robotics addresses these varied needs through six product lines. They cover service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, general embodied AI, commercial lawn care, and residential lawn care. Expanding its footprint from indoor commercial spaces to outdoor environments and home use, the portfolio ranges from the newly announced PUDU TOMO S Series—the company’s first consumer robotics product—to professional outdoor solutions such as the PUDU GT Series commercial lawn mowers.

Anthropic’s monster IPO raises over $100 billion, securing a $1.5 trillion valuation In Switzerland, supermarket chain Denner started with a four-store pilot and later scaled to 200 PUDU CC1 four-in-one cleaning robots for routine floor maintenance. At St. Antonius Hospital in the Netherlands, five different Pudu models—the CC1, FlashBot, SwiftBot, MT1, and T300—handle separate jobs ranging from floor cleaning to moving pathological samples and internal supplies. Austria’s Parkhotel splits up daily tasks much the same way.

It runs five models across restaurant delivery, room service, front-desk reception, and cleaning. Across Europe, Pudu Robotics also serves major operators including EDEKA, Carrefour, Marriott, and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. To build a common intelligence foundation across different robot types and expand task coverage, Pudu Robotics developed its One Brain, Multiple Embodiments architecture.

This framework provides a shared technological foundation for specialized service robots, quadrupeds like the PUDU D5, semi-humanoids like the PUDU D7, and full humanoids like the PUDU D9.. PuduFM is an embodied intelligence foundation model built around spatial understanding, physical reasoning, and future-state prediction. It fuses multi-sensor data from vision, LiDAR, and inertial measurement units. PuduAgent acts as a universal embodied AI agent platform that interprets high-level user goals and breaks them down into executable physical actions..

Together, PuduFM and PuduAgent support embodied navigation, manipulation, and interaction. Pudu Robotics is also exploring Vision-Language Navigation , which combines visual perception with language-based understanding to further enhance autonomous navigation and environmental adaptability. By significantly reducing deployment complexity and costs, this approach moves robots closer to out-of-the-box readiness, reduces development overhead, and enhances generalization across varied environments with less reliance on fixed routes or specific site configurations—ultimately helping accelerate the commercial penetration of Pudu’s robots across diverse business scenarios.

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Sustained commercial adoption requires more than capable hardware and software. Companies also need localized training, maintenance, and reliable supply chains. In Europe, Pudu operates in more than 20 countries and has recorded over 60% average annual growth across the past two years. Its new European headquarters in Neuss brings offices, product demonstrations, training, sales, after-sales support, and repair under one roof.

Nearly 50 sales professionals and nearly 40 technical support staff run these regional operations, backed by warehouses in Germany and the Netherlands. This local hub acts as an operational anchor to deepen regional service capabilities and support long-term adoption. Industry rankings reflect this commercial reach. Frost & Sullivan ranks Pudu first globally in commercial service robotics by both revenue and shipments.

Counterpoint Research’s August 2026 report also placed the company first globally in commercial cleaning robot shipments and revenue. As robotics advances, progress will depend not only on what machines can do, but also on how effectively those capabilities can be applied across different tasks and operating environments. Pudu Robotics’ combination of specialized robot forms, shared embodied AI technologies, and regional support infrastructure offers one example of how the industry is working toward that goal.

An active and versatile journalist and news editor. He has covered regular and breaking news for several leading publications and news media, including The Hindu, Economic Times, Tomorrow Makers, and many more. Aman holds expertise in politics, travel, and tech news, especially in AI, advanced algorithms, and blockchain, with a strong curiosity about all things that fall under science and tech.