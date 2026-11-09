The next generation of workers is taking its talent and spending power to this Southern state

South Carolina posted the largest net gain of Gen Z adults through interstate migration in 2024, but California lost more than 58,000 young residents.

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The next generation of workers is on the move, and South Carolina is drawing more young adults than any other state.in 2024, according to a new LendingTree analysis. The study defines Gen Z as adults ages 18 to 27, the generation that follows millennials. LendingTree chief consumer finance analyst Matt Schulz told Fox News Digital that affordability and job prospects may help explain the state’s appeal.

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South Carolina’s proximity to Charlotte, he said, gives young adults access to a growing job market while potentially offering a less expensive place to live.

"Gen Z is at the most mobile time of their lives, and they’re looking for a place where they can live affordably, where there are decent jobs and good opportunity," Schulz said. Schulz said California, New Jersey and New York had some of the largest net losses, while South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas posted net gains. But he said young adults are also looking for career opportunities and a lifestyle they can afford.

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"Ultimately, it is about looking for job opportunity and looking for the best place to get started with your career and being able to afford the things that you want to do and have the life you want to live," he said. South Carolina added more than 59,000 residents from other states between 2022 and 2023, gaining roughly $4.1 billion in income, according to IRS data cited in anRelative to its size, South Carolina grew faster than any other state in the nation, according to Census Bureau data.

"These are the future leaders of your country and the future business owners and parents," he said. "The future of our economy depends a lot on what Gen Z does, whether it’s the housing market or auto loans or starting small businesses. " Amanda Macias covers the intersection of business, economics and politics, with a focus on how policy decisions shape markets, businesses and American workers.