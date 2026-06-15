The Next Generation of Wedding Tents

Today, wedding tents can go far beyond the classic rental.

Wedding tents have multiple jobs during a celebration. The main priority is protecting your party from the elements—whether you need shade from a sunny day or cover from an unexpected.

It also lays the foundation for many of the logistical elements of the fête, from supporting lights, threading wiring from speakers, and anchoring large floral installations that add to your décor. But the tent itself can also make a design statement. Rather than pick a tent that’s available from your local renting company, it’s possible to create custom builds that transform your wedding into a stunning aesthetic feat.

“There’s a certain magic in creating a space that exists only for one night—a fleeting work of art designed for a single gathering, experienced once, and never repeated again,” says wedding planner Jolene Peterson of. “Tented weddings and custom builds aren’t a plan B—they’re a creative pursuit that demands vision, collaboration, patience, and, yes, investment. When done well, they’re transformative.

”to design a façade of a tent to appear as if you were walking into a church with wooden doors and lighting fixtures. In all, it took 122 hours to design the pieces and five days to assemble them.

“This was our first time building out a tent facade that pushed into the face of the tent to give 3D alcove look, and we are thrilled with how it all came out,” they share. “As the sun set and guests started to enter the tent, it truly looked like guests were entering into a church—nothing short of magic. ” Want to personalize where you host your wedding reception?

Ahead, we break down what you need to know about customizing a tent, from design possibilities to the budget required to craft these elaborate structures. With the right team behind you, the possibilities are endless when it comes to crafting wedding tents.

“We’ve designed everything from multi-level structures in the woods to sweeping sailcloth tents overlooking the ocean, and everything in between,” says Peterson. But it’s important to think about every factor.

“For us, it’s almost always a blend of sentimentality , logistics , and design ,” says the planner, who often collaborates withto design these structures. “We treat custom tenting as architecture, not backup—an opportunity to build a setting that reflects both the story and the spirit of a place.

” Tents and event structures can infuse natural textures, have clear surfaces to allow the night sky to shine through, and even include infrastructure that creates multiple “rooms” within to enhance.

“Even something as simple as adjusting the leg height can shift the energy—lower for intimacy, higher for a sweeping, open-air feel,” says Peterson. Whileis a popular way to transform tents right now, a skilled event designer could literally build out real walls, build staircases, and play with lighting to create a speakeasy hideaway with an entirely new mood and atmosphere within your event space. The short of it? With the right budget, you can create anything you wish.

If you are considering doing a custom build, it’s important to know there are many factors that will add to.

“Beyond the tent rental and the labor to construct the structure, there are countless layers that bring the environment to life: decking and flooring, design finishes to conceal hardware, large-scale lighting, CAD drawings and renderings, power distribution, restrooms, service areas, and catering infrastructure—the list goes on,” shares Peterson. “We typically see a custom build project starting anywhere from $150K to $250K and can easily reach $500K to $1M-plus depending on the design elements, location, and HVAC needs.

” “When considering a custom buildout, there is always an opportunity to add more detail and increase the cost,” note Carr and McGregor.

“Equally, there is always an opportunity to scale back on the size or detail of the overall facade design should we need to scale back on cost. It’s all about finding a balance for what the couple wants for their wedding. ”The Biggest Wedding Dress Trends From New York Bridal Fashion Week Spring 2027





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