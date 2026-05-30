The Next Generation of Indian Talent Brands Need to Know

Vogue Business spotlights the up-and-coming global talent brands need to know in India. The country's film sector is expanding, and its cricket scene, especially women's cricket, is gaining popularity. India's next-generation talent pool is diverse and growing, with models, content creators, and athletes making their mark at international events.

Vogue Business spotlights the up-and-coming global talent brands need to know in India . The country's film sector is expanding, and its cricket scene , especially women's cricket , is gaining popularity.

India's next-generation talent pool is diverse and growing, with models, content creators, and athletes making their mark at international events. Brands investing in the country's retail scene must also invest in local talent who will resonate with customers in India and beyond. Here are some of the fastest-growing Indian names based on their social media followings, content, and reach. Bhavitha Mandava is a 26-year-old model who was discovered on the New York subway while attending New York University.

She's a tough one for brands to crack, given Chanel snapped her up early on, but the MIV she's generating would make it smart for other luxury brands to tap in where possible. Mandava has driven $19.4 million in MIV for Chanel from September 1, 2025, through March 2026. Diya Joukani is a 25-year-old content creator and designer from Mumbai.

She went viral on TikTok under the username @DiyaDiya for videos of her walking through Mumbai wearing wired headphones and often a self-designed hoodie or cargo pant. In March 2026, Nike partnered with Joukani as part of its Air Works program, where global designers are helping to co-create the next generation of Air Max sneakers. She also met Rihanna at Fenty Beauty's Mumbai event in April. Jemimah Rodrigues is a 25-year-old Indian cricketer and captain of the Delhi Capitals.

She also plays for Brisbane Heat in the Australian Women's Big Bash League. Rodrigues is at the fore of a sport that's on the rise: 2026 marked the Women's Premier League's (WPL) most-viewed season, with 34.5 billion watched minutes across digital and television. Mahieka Sharma is an Indian actor and model who first gained recognition for winning a beauty pageant.

She's since appeared in various movies and television shows, but is best known for her work as a model, for which she's received shoutouts from India. (Sharma does some content creation now, too. ) She's currently in the spotlight for her relationship with cricketer Indian Hardik Pandya. Sara Tendulkar is a content creator with a medical degree.

(She's also the daughter of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. ) The 28-year-old creator frequently works with her father's Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), a non-profit focused on sports, health, and education for economically vulnerable children across 13 Indian states. She also appeared on the cover of a prominent Indian magazine. Princess Gauravi Kumari is a member of the Jaipur royal family.

Through the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, she works to help empower underserved women in rural Rajasthan. She also runs the PDKF Store, whose products are created by women in Rajasthan trained by the PDK Foundation. Kumari attended the 2026 Met Gala in Prabal Gurung, and has appeared on the cover of an Indian magazine. Kalyani Priyadarshan is an actor best known for her work in Malayalam films, though she has also starred in Tamil and Telugu movies.

Priyadarshan made her debut in a prominent Indian film. These are the up-and-comers who weren't yet logged in Launchmetrics's system (they've since been added), but are key for brands to keep an eye on as their stars continue to rise. Other notable Indian talent includes a singer, songwriter, and composer, well known and loved on the indie music scene, who's currently on a world tour.

A 29-year-old cricketer and vice-captain of the Indian women's national team recently featured on the cover of a prominent Indian magazine. She's also a track and field athlete, who specializes in 100-meter hurdles. She recently received the Gen Z Icon Sports Award at a prominent event. A paralympic archer, who won a bronze medal in the mixed team compound event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is also making waves.

An Indian rapper and songwriter from Meghalaya released her first single in 2019, and has recently contributed to film soundtracks for a host of Indian productions. (Reble is working on a new project that's currently under wraps. ) While influencer marketing once stopped at deliverables - how many posts or stories the talent would share, media impact value (MIV) now goes far beyond those static posts





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