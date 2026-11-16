The next chapter: Fathers, sons and dreams that take flight

Our unfinished dreams don’t necessarily expire. Sometimes we hand them on.

More than 60 years ago, the best airfield in my suburban Philadelphia neighborhood was the Merion Memorial Park cemetery. My brother Douglas would carry his balsa-wood gliders, powered free-flight model airplanes, and model rockets past the headstones to the one stretch of open lawn where he could fly and not hit anyone or anything.

But what Douglas really wanted to fly was radio-controlled airplanes, the kind with real engines that a pilot steers remotely through loops with a transmitter from the ground. Those took money and a parent’s time, and after our parents divorced, he didn’t have the support. So he flew what he could: simple planes and rockets that went up once and came down wherever the wind took them.

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In September, I attended Ascend, the annual user conference for Skydio, the largest private U.S. autonomous drone manufacturer. Adam Bry, 40, my brother’s son, is a co-founder and CEO, and he was giving the keynote to about 700 customers in person , including police officers, utility executives and government officials. Douglas Bry, left, and his son Adam Bry, co-founder and CEO of Skydio, the largest private U.S. autonomous drone manufacturer.

Douglas Bry shared his love of flying with his son, and then let him take it wherever it led. Adam Bry said all of the hours spent building model airplanes as a kid turned out to be “foundational. ” Adam unveiled the F10 Lightrunner, Skydio’s first fixed-wing drone: an airplane with a 5-foot wingspana camera on one wingtip and a maximum speed of 100 mph after it takes off from a dock.

It “lands” by being captured automatically by a robotic gripper. A sheriff’s office that used to take an hour to reach a remote corner of its county to find a missing person now could have eyes there in a few minutes. I watched my brother more than I watched the stage. The boy in the cemetery had wanted to fly an RC airplane and here his son was demonstrating a plane that flies itself.

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“It is very powerful and overwhelming to see your kid on a world stage. I’m thinking that Adam is fully actualized,” said Douglas when we talked later. He added, “When I see Adam, I think of the lyrics from ‘What a Wonderful World’ by Louis Armstrong: ‘I hear babies cry, I watch them grow. They’ll learn much more than I’ll ever know.

And I think to myself. What a wonderful world. ’” Sometimes fathers get a second chance, and Douglas was able to make sure that Adam had what he hadn’t. When Adam was about 5, they were building rubber-band-powered balsa planes.

Adam’s maternal grandfather, Paul Parker, a B-17 crew chief in World War II, also influenced Adam’s early love of aviation. But radio-controlled flying is “quite an involved hobby,” Adam told me, and “without my dad being super enthusiastic about it and willing to spend a ton of time with me in the basement, building these things, and going out to the flying field … there’s just no way that I would have been into it.

” In Denver, where Douglas worked first as a public defender and later as a money manager, he would pick Adam up from school with the car full of airplanes, and they’d fly until dark, day after day. By high school, Adam was a national champion in radio-controlled scale aerobatics, a sport he compares to figure skating. One of his competition planes, a Yak 54 with a 10-foot wingspan, now hangs from the ceiling at the Skydio headquarters.

All those hands-on engineering hours as a kid gave Adam an intuitive feel for controlled flight. In graduate school at MIT, he and classmates built a plane with a computer and sensors on board that flew itself indoors, weaving through a campus parking garage with no pilot and no GPS. After finishing their degrees, Adam and Abe Bachrach joined Google’s drone-delivery project, and then in 2014, they left to start Skydio with a third MIT classmate, Matt Donahoe.

The company wasn’t an overnight success. Their first drone, in 2018, was focused on the consumer market and was “a technology success but a commercial failure,” Adam says. In 2020, they focused Skydio on police departments, utilities and the military, and this pivot changed the trajectory of the company.

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Skydio is now a leading provider of drone-as-first-responder technology to police departments throughout the U.S.For example, Bryan Shelton spent nearly a decade on the pro tennis tour, peaking at No. 55 in the world, winning two titles and reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon. As a coach, he led the University of Florida to the 2021 national championship with his son Ben on the team, then stepped down in 2023 to coach Ben full time.

This past September, he watched his son Ben play in the final of the U.S. Open. Leopold Mozart was a Salzburg court violinist and composer. He focused on his gifted son Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. But Leopold’s story is also a caution.

When Wolfgang struck out for Vienna on his own terms, he rebelled against his father and married a woman his father didn’t approve of, and the two were estranged for several years. A father who tries to maintain tight control can feel like a weight rather than a gift. Douglas seems to have understood that. He shared his love of flying, then let Adam take it wherever it led.

When I asked Adam what advice he’d give other parents, he said that all those hours building model airplanes could have looked like “a weird distraction,” but turned out to be “foundational. ” Give kids the space to find something they’re excited about, he said, “and then just give them the support to run as fast and as deep with it as they can, because you just never know what that might unlock for them.

” For those of us in our later chapters, there is a quiet lesson. Our unfinished dreams don’t necessarily expire. Sometimes we hand them on. Douglas never got the radio-controlled airplane he wanted as a boy.

He got something better: a son who taught airplanes to fly themselves. His rockets went up in a cemetery, a place of endings. What came down was another beginning.with ideas for future columns. I’d like to write a column about people who get married over the age of 65, so please let me know if you would like to share your story.